Merseyside Police: Over 700 reports of flashing

Over the past four years, Merseyside Police has received over 700 reports of flashing.

According to POLICE.UK, “indecent exposure (legally called just 'exposure' and sometimes known as 'flashing') is when someone deliberately exposes their genitals in order to frighten or upset someone else. Men and women can both commit indecent exposure. It can happen in public or in private.”

The data, acquired via a Freedom of Information Request sent by experts at Talking Kinky, revealed at least 743 cases were reported over the past four years.

There were 223 reports in 2022, 230 in 2023, 256 in 2024, and there have been 34 in 2025 so far.

Locations ranged from cemeteries, stadiums and taxis, to bakeries, beaches, charity shops, and museums and galleries.

Top 10 Strangest places exposure reports have been made:

Cemeteries Bakeries Charity Shops Museums and Galleries Stadiums Taxis Bed and Breakfasts Fast Food Restaurants Offices Beaches

Tommy Flynn, from Talking Kinky, who analysed the data, said: "Flashing isn't just inappropriate, it's a serious offence that can cause lasting distress. Consent should always be at the heart of exploring any kink or fantasy.

“There are plenty of safe, consensual and exciting alternatives for those looking to explore exhibitionism responsibly.

“Kink-friendly events, private gatherings, or even online communities dedicated to consensual exhibitionism offer safe spaces to express yourself without risking harm or legal consequences.”

Why do people flash?

"Psychologically, flashing is often driven by a complex mix of thrill-seeking, a desire for shock value, and underlying feelings of power or control,” Tommy shared.

“It's a behaviour rooted in deeper psychological motivations, such as seeking validation, managing low self-esteem, or attempting to exert dominance.

“Understanding these underlying factors can help us address the issue more effectively by guiding individuals towards healthier, consensual, and safer outlets to explore and satisfy these needs."

Tommy’s top tips on what people can do instead:

Attend Special Events:

“Events designed specifically for consenting adults offer a secure environment where you can explore exhibitionism responsibly.”

Join Online Communities:

“Virtual spaces and forums allow people to safely and consensually express exhibitionist desires with like-minded participants.”

Role-play Privately:

“Engage in private scenarios with a consenting partner, exploring fantasies safely without public risk.”

“Consent and safety are key, always ensure all parties involved agree to participate in any kink or fantasy.”