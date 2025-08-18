Merseyside solar firm strengthens leadership team with strategic appointment

James Williams, Shawton Energy

Shawton Energy, a solar energy provider for commercial and industrial clients, has appointed seasoned energy consultant James Williams as its new Sales Director, as the firm targets growth in the third-party intermediaries (TPIs) market.

With over 25 years in the energy industry, James brings a wealth of expertise in energy procurement, stakeholder relations and Net Zero strategy. He has previously advised major UK organisations – including Iceland Foods and Telehouse – and is well respected across the energy consultancy community as a trusted link between energy users and clean energy solutions.

At Shawton Energy, James will focus on strengthening the company's position as the solar provider of choice for TPIs representing large commercial and industrial energy users.

“James understands the pressure and challenges large organisations face in decarbonising while managing costs,” said Jamie Shaw, CEO of Shawton Energy.

“With his experience and network in the TPI market, he brings real value to our business. At Shawton, we deliver large-scale commercial solar across the UK and James’s appointment is key in helping us reach even more businesses looking for fully funded, future-ready renewable energy solutions.”

The appointment follows Shawton’s recent announcement that it has partnered with supermarket giant Iceland Foods Limited (Iceland) to deliver a multi-site rooftop solar rollout across its national estate.

James Williams, Sales Director at Shawton Energy, added:

“I’ve been impressed by Shawton’s delivery and professionalism for some time, so joining the team was an easy decision for me.

“Most corporates either have their own procurement departments or use TPIs to source renewable energy solutions. After years in consultancy, working directly for a solar energy provider gives me a new perspective. Now I’m seeing it through the lens of a provider, not just an advisor, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with TPIs help more organisations accelerate their Net Zero goals with confidence.”

Shawton Energy, co-owned by Lazard Asset Management, delivers fully funded commercial solar installations, enabling businesses to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions with no upfront investment.

The company works with a broad portfolio of blue-chip clients including Co-op Group, BMW, DHL, international food and drink group Princes, The Bannatyne Group, IHG, and Hilton.