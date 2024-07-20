Merseyside to Monarchy: John Mason International receives the King’s Award for Enterprise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool-Based John Mason International Celebrates King’s Award Amidst a Story of Remarkable Transformation and Financial Success

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mason International, one of the UK’s premier international moving companies, has been awarded the first ever King’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of its outstanding service in international trade.

His Majesty the King presented Simon Hood, Executive Director of John Mason International and St Helen’s resident, with the award which is a tremendous achievement for the 140-year-old Huyton based company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1884 by Mary Mason with just a horse and cart, the company initially delivered coal across the city of Liverpool. Today, John Mason International moves over 10,000 people each year to destinations such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the USA, and the Middle East. This award celebrates John Mason International's extraordinary evolution from humble beginnings to orchestrating over one million moves.

Simon Hood, Executive Director of John Mason International, awarded with the Kings Award

As the most prestigious accolade for UK businesses, it places John Mason International among a select group of enterprises that have received this royal recognition since the inception of the awards in 1965.

In 2021, Simon Hood completed a true rags-to-riches story when he acquired John Mason International via a management buy-out (MBO). Taking the reins from the Mason family, Simon, who had an upbringing marked by hardship similar to the company's founder Mary Mason, overcame significant personal challenges. He grew up facing financial hardships, often helping his mother pick potatoes to buy school shoes for his older brothers after his father's death at age 5. Despite these challenges and a speech impediment that required special education, Simon's resilience and vision have propelled the company to remarkable financial growth amid global challenges.

Under his leadership in just 3 years both turnover and overseas sales have more than doubled. Turnover skyrocketed from £6.6 million in 2020 to £13.5 million by 2022. Simultaneously, overseas sales surged from £5.6 million in 2020 to £12.3 million in 2022, significantly expanding the company’s global footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Hood, Owner, and Executive Director, reflected on the award, stating, “Receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise is not just recognition of our global excellence but also a celebration of our local roots and the spirit of Knowsley. It’s a testament to where we can go when we remember where we’ve come from—from Mary Mason’s horse and cart to now moving over 10,000 people around the world each year. From Coal Dust to King's Gold, the journey of John Mason International has been nothing short of a fairy tale. When I purchased the company in the midst of a global pandemic, if you had told me then that just three years later we would be winning the UK’s most prestigious business awards, I would have never believed you.

““Meeting King Charles III at Windsor Castle felt almost unbelievable, and even saying it out loud still seems ridiculous. It was an incredibly surreal day. My children gave me a wonderful send-off with balloons and drawings of me meeting the King. To make it even more special I arrived at Windsor Castle just as the changing of the guards was happening helping to make it even more magical.

“The absolute honour of being personally invited and having the chance to meet him was amazing. I shook his hand and had a meaningful conversation with him about my journey and the rich history and future of John Mason International. I also thanked him for the work he has done with The Prince’s Trust, which has helped me in the past.

“The true significance hasn't fully sunk in yet. It was an unforgettable experience, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity. His personal congratulations and handshake were incredible, creating a memory that will live long in our family history for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty the King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.