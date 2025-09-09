Milap announce full line-up for INDIKA 2025 coming to Liverpool this October

Chiming with Milap’s 40 year anniversary, the INDIKA festival will feature a programme of Indian music and dance, ranging from cutting-edge contemporary to deeply rooted traditional forms, plus yoga, poetry, storytelling and participatory activities for all the family.

FULL LINEUP: https://milap.co.uk/experience/indika-2025/

Events will take place across iconic Liverpool City Region venues, including The Tung Auditorium, Liverpool Philharmonic Music Room, Unity Theatre, Future Yard, The Everyman, The Reader, The Studio, Williamson Art Gallery and Liverpool Central Library. Milap will also be teaming up with Bundobust this year for another special Diwali celebration - keep your eyes peeled for more information coming soon...

INDIKA showcases the best of contemporary Indian Arts and Culture, presenting a bold and varied programme that celebrates India’s diverse cultural traditions. With Diwali falling on 20th October this year, Milap’s Diwali celebrations will feature as a centrepiece of this year’s INDIKA.

Audiences won't just watch and listen to performances - they'll feel them. With music, dance, food and storytelling from across India, INDIKA offers a multi-sensory experience that brings people together through culture and leaves audiences moved. Milap continues its work to connect audiences with the vibrant sounds and compelling stories of India, showcasing its enduring influence on the world stage - right here in Merseyside!

Artistic Director of Milap, Alok Nayak said: “As Milap turns 40, this year’s INDIKA feels especially meaningful, as a celebration of how far we’ve come and a statement of where we’re headed; it’s a reflection of everything we believe Indian arts can be. It is a space for everyone - whether you’ve grown up with these traditions or you’re discovering them for the first time - to feel inspired, moved, and connected. I’m excited that we’re welcoming back some incredible artists loved by audiences over the years, who’ve shaped our story, while also showcasing bold, boundary-pushing work that’s shaping the future of Indian music and dance. For me, INDIKA is where tradition meets imagination - and every performance is designed to leave a lasting impression on you. I hope you’ll join us this October for a festival of experiences that are rich in spirit, depth and meaning!"

