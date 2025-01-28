Milap welcome world-renowned, bansuri legend Rakesh Chaurasia to Liverpool

By Lydia Reece
Contributor
Published 28th Jan 2025, 13:06 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 13:08 BST
In 2025, Milap are celebrating their special 40th Anniversary in Liverpool with a brand new season of fantastic Hindustani and Carnatic musicians across Liverpool this spring.

On March 16, Milap head to The Tung Auditorium to present world-renowned, multi-GRAMMY winner, Rakesh Chaurasia. Rakesh – nephew and disciple of flute legend, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia – is celebrated worldwide for his expressive and technically masterful playing.

Carrying forward his family’s rich musical legacy, Rakesh brings a contemporary touch to the ancient art of bansuri. His mastery and dextrous technique has resonated deeply with audiences across the globe for decades – with him notably concluding the twenty-four hour live music BBC broadcast to a worldwide audience, celebrating Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee.

TICKETS: https://thetungauditorium.com/events/rakesh-chaurasia

Don’t miss out on an unforgettable evening with a true legend in the Indian-classical sphere of music.

