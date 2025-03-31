Miller Homes Community Fund Opens For Applications Across St. Helens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Miller Homes, is delighted to announce the launch of the first round of its 2025 Community Fund, opening for applications on Wednesday 19th March 2025.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller Homes, is delighted to announce the launch of the first round of its 2025 Community Fund, opening for applications on Wednesday 19th March 2025.

Following the success of previous years, the Community Fund will once again offer £10,000 to charities and community groups across the North West, including St. Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its inception in September 2022, the Miller Homes Community Fund has successfully delivered five rounds of funding, awarding £284,100 in grants to 389 groups. In 2024 alone, we supported over 131 organisations in the communities where we build and awarded funds totalling £120,000.

St Helens Young Carers

Previous recipients include St. Helens Young Carers, Merseyside, Reddish Men In Shed, Cheshire, and Little Green Sock Project in Manchester, alongside numerous grassroots sports clubs, support organisations, and volunteer-led initiatives.

Applications for this latest round of funding will be open until Wednesday 30th April 2025, with all types of community and charity groups encouraged to apply for donations ranging from a minimum of £250 to a maximum of £2000. Successful applicants will be notified from June onwards.

Clare Noakes, Sales Director for Miller Homes North West, said: “We are thrilled to continue our support for local organisations through the Miller Homes Community Fund. It is incredibly rewarding to see the difference this funding makes to the charities and groups at the heart of our communities. We look forward to receiving applications and helping to bring meaningful projects to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller Homes' commitment to supporting local communities extends across the UK, with each of its ten regional offices having its own £10,000 fund. Collectively, these funds will contribute £100,000 to community projects in 2025.

To apply for the Miller Homes Community Fund, please visit: https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/community-fund.aspx