Moda Living hosts open house event at Moda, The Lexington in Liverpool

Moda, The Lexington is opening its doors for one night only on 19 June to give visitors a taste of what it’s like to live with the UK’s Number 1 rental living operator. Free tickets to attend the event can be booked by emailing [email protected].

Community is a key component at Moda, The Lexington. Data from reviews website Homeviews found that in 2024, 100% of residents at The Lexington said they felt like part of a community living in the neighbourhood, and that they would recommend living with Moda to friends and family.

Overlooking Liverpool’s waterfront and the iconic Liver building, Moda, The Lexington features 325 interior-designed studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments set across 34 storeys.

Residents benefit from state-of-the-art amenities, including a 24-hour gym, cinema room, concierge, parking, co-working spaces, and access to private dining areas, a sky lounge, and games room on the 17th floor.

Additionally, residents will be able to enjoy the outdoor BBQ area and roof terrace with views across the city this summer.

The Lexington is situated in a prime central location, just a short walk from Moorfields and James Street stations, as well as Liverpool’s major universities, making it ideal for students, professionals, and families, as well as their furry friends – Moda, The Lexington is pet-friendly at no extra cost.

Moda has been recognised national several times as the UK’s leading build-to-rent operator, blazing a trail for standards in rental living across the country Large BTR Operator of the Year at the 2025 HomeViews Resident Choice Awards and BTR Developer of the Year at the 2025 Property Week Resi Awards.

These awards recognise the success of Moda’s ESG strategy, Next Generation Futures, which places health, wellbeing, and sustainability at the heart of every development.

Wellness and lifestyle are at the heart of living at Moda, The Lexington, with 74% of residents saying the strong wellness focus and provision was “crucial” in their decision to live with Moda.

The building is Fitwel accredited, with Moda being the first residential brand to achieve Fitwel Champion status globally. This means health and wellbeing isn’t just part of the service offering to the community, but also considered and built into the buildings and spaces themselves.

Residents also have access to Moda’s year-round wellbeing programme included in their rent. This includes:

Regular included fitness, yoga and Pilates classes

Regular wellbeing workshops and activations

On-demand, subsidised virtual wellbeing service with MYNDUP

Twice yearly health checks

Regular community challenges to take part in during class, or their own time virtually

Additional on-demand services available to residents including wellbeing coaches, nutritionists, personal trainers

Will Powell, General Manager at Moda, The Lexington, said: “We’re really excited to welcome visitors to The Lexington and showcase what sets living in a Moda neighbourhood apart. From exceptional design and amenities to our signature focus on service and experience, this is a unique opportunity to experience our next-generation approach to renting.”

All Moda residents benefit from access to the MyModa app from day one, allowing them to connect with neighbours, message the concierge, and book exclusive events and services from a tap on their phone.

The Open House event will take place at The Lexington, Liverpool on June 19th from 12pm – 8pm. All bookings made within 48 hours of the event will receive a full month's rent for free*. Bookings for the event can be made by emailing [email protected]. The team looks forward to welcoming Liverpool to Moda, The Lexington, and to giving the city a free taste of what it’s like to live the Moda Life.

1 . Contributed The Lexington, Liverpool Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Lexington, Liverpool Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Lexington, Liverpool Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The Lexington, Liverpool Photo: Submitted