More than a fifth of people in Liverpool have never seen a hedgehog in the wild - as trades unite to Help the Hedeghogs

Industry experts estimate that hedgehog numbers have been decimated in the last 20 years, and, sadly, new research indicates that many Scousers have never had the privilege of seeing a hedgehog in the wild. To help raise awareness of the issue, the week commencing May 4th has been designated as “Hedgehog Awareness Week”, with the aim of educating Brits on how serious the issue is, and how they can support these stalwarts of British wildlife.

Now, according to new data from MyBuilder.com, the reliable way to hire tradespeople, 21 per cent of all Liverpool residents have never seen a hedgehog in its natural habitat. And it’s a problem that seems to be getting worse. While more than 80 per cent of the over 55s we surveyed across the UK had seen wild hedgehogs, in the 18 to 34 age range this dropped to only 60 per cent. This means that almost half of young adults have never seen hedgehogs in their natural habitat - not surprising when experts believe numbers to have declined by 75 per cent since the year 2000.

The MyBuilder stats showed that 61 per cent of people in Liverpool had noticed the decline in hedgehog numbers. But despite these creatures now being rare, they are still one of the nation’s favourites. A whopping 90 per cent of Liverpool-based respondents said they found hedgehogs cute. Nearly two fifths (38 per cent) of Scousers stated that hedgehogs were their favourite British wildlife animal, and they’re ready to help, too. Close to two thirds (61 per cent) admit that they have noticed a decline in numbers in their local areas over the last few years. But happily, more than three quarters (79 per cent) say they would be interested in helping hedgehogs live safely in their locality.

It’s a view echoed by MyBuilder.com, who has launched its Trades to the Rescue: Help the Hedgehogs campaign to help provide the right guidance for Brits to turn their environments into a hedgehog haven, as well as encouraging their tradespeople to raise awareness and share advice with their customers. The MyBuilder guide has been put together by professionals who are passionate about helping bolster numbers of British hedgehogs. Gardens are vital to keeping hedgehogs safe and protected, and significant improvements can be made while balancing it with the reality of what is achievable in the majority of gardens. From building a hedgehog house, to providing access between gardens, there are options for everyone, and the guide will continue to be adapted as the year progresses.

Hedgehog Awareness Week

Andy Simms, from MyBuilder.com, said that adapting gardens has been credited by hedgehog experts as making a massive difference to the welfare of hedgehogs.

“Simple changes can make such a difference, and don’t have to cost much, either. Consider leaving wild areas, installing a little hedgehog house, and covering up any drains or holes that could be a hazard. Our guide will give you plenty of budget friendly ideas - and our expert gardeners are on hand to give any advice should you need it.”

Sharon Jacobs, a senior nurse from Tiggywinkles, the world’s busiest wildlife hospital and a specialist in hedgehogs, said gardens are a vital resource to help the animals.

“This guide provides great basic steps for British gardeners to take to really create an area that is supportive to the safety and health of hedgehogs. On top of this, we would urge gardeners to take care when mowing, strimming, or hedgecutting. We see thousands of injuries from this sort of activity every year, and it can be easily avoided by checking the areas you are working on before starting.”

For the full research findings on this Hedgehog Awareness Week campaign, please visit https://www.mybuilder.com/blog/help-for-hedgehogs.