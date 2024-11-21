Mosh Tots brings rockin' festive cheer to Liverpool ONE

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool ONE is set to host the first Mosh Tots, the hugely popular kids’ gig, in the city on Sunday, November 24.

The Wirral-based live music phenomenon, which has seen more than 100 shows since Future Yard launched it in 2022, will offer their signature hits to children aged one to eight years old.

The Liverpool ONE Mosh Tots will see three energetic 30-minute sets from 11:30 taking over the space outside ODEON Liverpool ONE on Sunday 24 November featuring a specially curated setlist for their Liverpool debut.

Craig Pennington, Chief Executive at Future Yard, said: “After nearly 100 shows at Future Yard and performances across schools in Wirral, we're thrilled to bring Mosh Tots to Liverpool for the first time.

“Our band has created a special setlist just for Liverpool ONE, blending our signature high-energy performances with some Christmas favorites. We've seen first-hand how live music brings families together and creates magical moments for children, and we can't wait to share this experience with families in the heart of the city.”

Kevin McManus, Head of UNESCO City of Music, said:"Having witnessed the incredible success of Mosh Tots at Future Yard, it's fantastic to see this brilliant initiative coming to Liverpool where even more families can experience it.

“Liverpool ONE consistently provides an excellent platform for local music, and this event perfectly demonstrates how music is woven into the fabric of everyday life in Liverpool, regardless of age or location.”

Mosh Tots is part of Liverpool ONE's magical Christmas programme, which includes the ever-popular Bar Hütte surrounded by children’s rides and festive treats up at Chavasse Park, the return of the Christmas Trail, a 25-metre Christmas tree and plenty of Christmas decorations including a giant bauble archway.

Visitors can also enjoy festive family fun on Thursday evenings featuring ice sculptures, illuminated penguins, and carol-oke with Santa's elves, while extended shopping hours from 9 am-9 pm will run from December 16.

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, said: "We're delighted to bring the phenomenally successful Mosh Tots to Liverpool for the first time. This free event perfectly complements our festive programme, offering families a unique way to experience live music together in the heart of the city, a truly example of what being a UNESCO City of Music means.

“Music is part of Liverpool’s DNA, and we are committed to support music and nurturing local talent, from our annual piano festival, Tickle the Ivories, to our busking programme, our initiatives help discovering talent across our region.

“We always strive to create memorable, magical moments for our visitors, and Mosh Tots delivers just that with their fun, high-energy music performances. We can’t wait to see families join us for what promises to be an unforgettable festive season.”