Move into a new home in Liverpool this summer

REDROW is hosting an event for buyers looking to move into a new home this summer.

A range of energy efficient properties will be ready for new owners this summer at several of the homebuilders’ developments across the North West.

The expert led events will be held on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9 from 10am – 5.30pm at the following developments:

Hilton Grange, Halewood

Tabley Park, KnutsfordDaresbury Garden Village, Daresbury Redrow Hartford, near Northwich King’s Moat Garden Village, Chester Round Hill Gardens, Congleton Woodford Garden Village, WoodfordLedsham Garden Village, LedshamThe Grange, Yew Tree Park, Burscough Oakwood Fields, Lowton

As well as discussing the properties and developments available, the team will also be on hand to discuss Redrow’s Help to Sell scheme, set up to support buyers with a home to sell.

The scheme makes the process of selling an existing property simple, as Redrow will work with agency partners to manage much of the process on the customer’s behalf.

“What a better time to make a move and spend this summer in a beautiful new home and a brand-new community,” said Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW.

“And you could be spending your summer evenings walking around one of our popular developments, many of which boast swathes of green space, landscaped parks, meadows, trees, cycle ways and footpaths for residents and the wider neighbourhood to enjoy.

“This is a chance to speak to the experts and is not to be missed.”

For further information about the properties available in the north west visit www.redrow.co.uk/northwest