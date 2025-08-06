Music lessons jazzed up thanks to new soundproofed garden room

A Wirral musician who has taught guitar to hundreds of people over a 40-year career is working on a new album.

And a specially designed music studio he has had installed in his back garden at his home in Bebington is helping Paul Costello create his new material.

Liverpudlian Paul has released four albums over the decades he's been a professional musician, composer and tutor.

Although he's now semi-retired, he's determined to remain as creative as ever, and has started working on a fifth album that will feature improvised European jazz guitar music with elements of classical music.

His bespoke home studio was created and installed by the expert team at Rubicon Garden Rooms, based on the Cheshire/North Wales border.

Paul said his studio lends itself perfectly to the creation of his new music, as well as a perfect base to teach his students either in person or online.

He has taught budding guitarists from as far afield as America and Hong Kong and one of his current students lives in Ireland.

Born in Liverpool in 1960, Paul has worked and taught through various eras of music.

Though Merseyside is famous for its pop and rock heritage, it was classical and jazz music, and guitar improvisation, which grabbed Paul's attention.

After completing a Diploma in Jazz and Classical Guitar he quickly established himself as a professional musician and guitar tutor.

He’s led Arts Council England backed tours, and performed at numerous festivals including The International Guitar Festival of Great Britain, the Manchester International Jazz Festival, and the Wigan International Jazz Festival.

He’s performed live with Indian sitar virtuoso Partha Bose on BBC Radio Merseyside, and uploads his music to his own YouTube channel.

Having moved house, Paul was keen to have a property with a home studio where he could create new music and carry on with his guitar tuition business.

Rubicon Garden Rooms designed a studio to perfectly meet Paul’s needs.

He said: “The windows are laminated glass, and the room has acoustic plasterboard and ceiling.

“The room is lagged so it’s a lot more soundproof than it would normally be.

“Rubicon were fantastic, they were very professional, came when they said they were going to come, they were very well organised and very pleasant people.

“I was looking at loads of different companies but I liked Rubicon because they were a local company, and I want to support local companies.

“It took them two to three weeks to install the studio and they did everything on schedule - it was really nicely done.”

John Lyon, founder of Rubicon Garden Rooms, based at Penyffordd near Chester, said Paul's bespoke studio was a great example of the versatility and convenience offered by the company's buildings.

He said: "Experienced musicians know exactly the kind of studios they need, especially when it comes to soundproofing to achieve the optimum sound, and providing adequate space for them to work in.

"The installation of home studios, whether that's for music or art or any of the creative industries, continues to be a growth sector for us.

"We're delighted Paul is so satisfied with his home studio, and we wish him all the best in the creation of his next album."

Paul said having his own studio allowed him to carry out the whole process of creating new music by himself – composing, recording and mixing the material.

Paul said: “It’s a cottage industry really, the only time it involves anyone else is when I’ve sent the music out for mastering to a mastering engineer, and that’s after I’ve edited and mixed it.

“Other than that, the whole process is done in-house and that’s the benefit of having a home studio, it means I’m in total control of everything.

“The studio is perfect for that, it’s peaceful and quiet, it gives me privacy and freedom.

“It’s worked out really well because the geometry of the room records rather nicely.

“I had it specifically designed, so I knew it was going to be good.

“It’s nice and quiet, and it means the students don’t need to come into the house and having the studio is good for teaching online.”