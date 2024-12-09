Nationwide cinema chain launches PJ party screenings of festive favourite

All aboard! Showcase Cinemas is delighted to announce The Polar Express has finally pulled into the station.

The nationwide cinema chain will be hosting special PJ party screenings of the iconic festive classic, which stars Tom Hanks in multiple roles, on Monday 23rd and Tuesday 24th December.

Guests are invited to snuggle up in their cosiest pyjamas, with tickets for the event including a special chocolate treat on arrival.

A young boy who has grown sceptical of Santa Claus is shocked to see a train stop outside his window on Christmas Eve, destined for the North Pole.

When he accepts an invitation from the conductor to climb on board, he embarks on a white-knuckle ride to Santa's headquarters, where he makes fast friends and learns an invaluable lesson about the true spirit of Christmas.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We are thrilled to announce our special Pyjama Party screenings of The Polar Express. The film is a classic and it’s the perfect way for families to enjoy the final days leading up to Christmas!”

“We can’t wait to welcome children and adults alike into our cinemas, PJs donned, for a morning of wholesome festivities. Tickets for this one are sure to be booked up fast, so make sure you secure your place soon.”

For further information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Showcase Cinemas website here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/movies/1000013274-the-polar-express-pj-party/