Network Space Expands Investment Team

Merseyside based Network Space has strengthened its investment team with the appointment of two new members, supporting the company’s continued regional growth.

Corinne Travis joins as investment manager, bringing with her over a decade of experience at Knight Frank, where she worked in capital markets across Yorkshire, following earlier roles in valuation, lease advisory and general consultancy. Prior to that,

Corinne spent six years at Sanderson Weatherall, specialising in insolvency and receivership work.

Her diverse experience includes sales and acquisitions of investment assets and value-add opportunities, primarily in the industrial and office sectors, as well as cash flow modelling and strategic asset reviews. This track record positions her well to identify new acquisitions and asset management strategies that will drive further performance and growth across Network Space’s existing investment portfolio.

Corinne said: “Moving from an agency to an in-house role is an exciting next step. Network Space Investments has a fantastic range of high-quality real estate and a clear ambition to expand the portfolio across the north of England.

“I will be focusing on acquiring modern industrial units in prime locations, including single and multi-let or vacant space where there’s potential for value-add, redevelopment and longer term capital and rental growth.”

Gabrielle Nash has also joined the investment team, where she takes on the role of property assistant. Gabrielle will support the team’s in-house property and asset management offering.

Tom Dawson, managing director at Network Space Investments said: “We’re delighted to welcome Corinne and Gabrielle to the team. Corinne brings a wealth of transactional experience, sector knowledge, and fresh industry connections. All of which will assist us in unlocking new opportunities and grow our investment portfolio”.

Network Space is a nationally recognised commercial property developer and investor specialising in the industrial warehouse sector. Founded in 1982, Network Space has created and modernised over 10 million sq ft of industrial warehouse property in over 150 locations.

In addition to the existing investment portfolio, the development team has secured planning consent for 700,000 sq ft of space across five sites and looks forward to bringing forward existing new developments across the north.