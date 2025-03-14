New afternoon tea celebrates city’s rich heritage

Scouse-inspired sausage rolls and The Beatles-themed desserts are among the exclusive treats being offered as part of a brand-new afternoon tea that pays homage to Liverpool’s unique culture.

Voyagers Restaurant & Bar is set to launch the city’s first Liverpool-themed Afternoon Tea featuring a variety of dishes inspired by local favourites. The ultimate tribute to the traditional Scouse stew – Voyagers’ Scouse-inspired sausage roll served with a side of beetroot ketchup – alongside classic finger sandwiches filled with Mrs Kirkham's Cheese and red onion chutney; smoked salmon and cream cheese open sandwiches on Baltic Bakehouse focaccia; and a salt & pepper chicken brioche bun.

The experience, which officially launches from Saturday 29 March and is served in the restaurant’s elegant Garden Room, also features freshly baked scones served with clotted cream and jam, blending classic tastes with new, innovative options.

Rounding off the menu is Voyagers diner favourite Liverpool Tart, a citrussy twist on a treacle tart.

Alongside this, the Strawberry Fields Macaron gives a special nod to The Beatles. The Everton Mint Chocolate Tart, a rich chocolate ganache infused with the distinctive peppermint flavour, adds to the dessert selection.

Completing the sweet offering is nostalgic delicacy 'dockers cake', a hearty traditional spiced fruit cake originally made for dock workers who needed a filling, energy-boosting snack whilst they worked on Liverpool's bustling waterfront.

Located on Parr Street in the heart of the historic Ropewalks District in Liverpool, Voyagers offers a mix of globally inspired small plate with a local twist, with the new afternoon tea bringing diners a fresh way to enjoy local favourites.

Jake Parry, Head Chef at Voyagers, said: “Crafting this Liverpool-inspired afternoon tea has been an exciting journey for our team. Liverpool is incredibly rich in culture, with those living and working here immensely proud of its heritage and tradition, so we wanted to create something that truly reflects this unique character and love of good food.

“Every element on the menu tells a story – from Beatles-inspired sweet treats to our take on classic local flavours. It’s our way of celebrating Liverpool through food, and we’re thrilled to share it with both locals and visitors alike.”

Priced at £32.50 per person, the Liverpool Afternoon Tea offer includes unlimited hot beverages from a carefully curated selection by Crosby Coffee and Brew Tea Co. Guests can upgrade their afternoon tea to include a glass of prosecco for a total of £36.50 per person. Or, for a total of £42.50 per person, the experience will include a glass of Taittinger Champagne.

The Liverpool-themed Afternoon Tea will be available from 29 March and will continue to be offered throughout the year, giving visitors and locals alike the opportunity to experience Liverpool's culinary heritage. Bookings are available Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm until 5pm.

For reservations or more information, visit www.voyagersliverpool.com or call 0151 294 6633