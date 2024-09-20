New city centre location for varicose vein treatment centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Specialising in varicose and thread veins, Veincentre first opened in Liverpool in 2020 and has since treated thousands of patients.
Now, due to increasing demand for services, the clinic is relocating to a bigger site in Granite Building on Stanley Street in the city centre which opened on Thursday, September 19.
The facility will continue to provide advanced treatments for varicose veins, leg thread veins (spider veins), and facial thread veins using minimally-invasive techniques.
Dr Nirmal Kakani, Consultant Interventional Radiologist at Veincentre Liverpool said: “We’re excited to relocate and expand our services, particularly our facial thread vein treatments.
“These treatments have been extremely popular at this clinic so we hope to help more people by moving into a bigger space.
“We have highly-experienced staff and state-of-the-art equipment which is ready to go ahead of our move.”
Dr Nirmal Kakani has worked at Veincentre since 2022 but has been a consultant for more than 16 years and has trained in Canada, Cambridge and Plymouth before becoming a Consultant Vascular Interventional Radiologist at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT).
His experience covers many areas of vascular and nonvascular intervention and minimally invasive vascular surgical therapy.
Dr Edward Lake, who is joining Dr Kakani at Veincentre Liverpool’s new site, is a Consultant Vascular Interventional Radiologist and is Clinical Director of Vascular Radiology at MFT.
He has a broad range of experience in vascular conditions and minimally invasive treatments with particular interest in complex vascular access.
“We are optimistic that our new location will enable us to help more people get to the bottom of their vein-related troubles. Whether it's varicose veins or thread veins, we are here to provide diagnoses and treatment with walk-in, walk-out procedures,” Dr Kakani continued.
“Our main treatments include Endovenous Laser Ablation (EVLA) for varicose veins, Foam Sclerotherapy for secondary treatment and Microsclerotherapy for thread veins. For facial thread veins, we offer advanced ThermaVein thermocoagulation techniques.”
Established in 2003, Veincentre is a leader in minimally invasive vein treatments, with over 35 clinics across the UK and more than 50,000 treatments completed. For more information, visit www.veincentre.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.