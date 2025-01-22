New community hub is proving a winner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former footballer Tony Grant and his business partners have kicked off a new venture after launching a community hub to host social activities and provide advice on issues such as fuel poverty, debt and benefits.

The A&K Community Hub has opened at the former Our Lady’s Parish Centre on Park Road North, Birkenhead.

The two-storey building is already welcoming around 500 local people each week for a wide range of activities after undergoing an extensive refurbishment.

Activities include clubs for mums and toddlers and people with autism and Alzheimer’s, quiz evenings, knit-and-natter and bingo sessions, a job club and courses in English for speakers of other languages, as well as the advice sessions.

L-R: Caroline Farrington, Laura Newcombe, Tony Grant and Haley Farrell at the A&K Community Hub

The building has a function hall with a capacity of 150, a community room and an IT suite to help local people improve their computer skills so they can better navigate the internet for online banking, making medical appointments and performing other tasks.

The hub is the latest initiative by Tony and his business partners Kevin Kirby and Laura Newcombe, following the launch of their A&K Football & Education venture in 2023.

Caroline Farrington, of Southport-based Farrington Law, provided legal advice to A&K Football & Education on the takeover of the building from the Diocese of Shrewsbury.

Farrington Law is part of the Jackson Lees Group of north west solicitors’ practices.

Caroline said: “It was a pleasure to advise Tony and his colleagues to assist them so they could realise their vision.

“They are such lovely people and they just want to help the community – they genuinely care.

“The new hub is really positive for the area and we look forward to seeing it flourish. What Tony and his colleagues have done to the building is amazing and the range of activities and services on offer is great.

“It’s so important that there is a place like this where people can go to meet others and socialise.”

Tony played for clubs including Everton, Manchester City and Burnley during his career as a midfielder before retiring in 2008, then went on to work as a coach at Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, Forest Green Rovers and in Australia, India and Saudi Arabia.

A&K Football & Education provides courses based on football and physical activity, as well as wellness and skills workshops, to help young people who have fallen out of mainstream education get back on track.

Tony said: “The new hub is another way of giving back and making a difference to the community.

“There’s a big need for a facility of this kind in the area, which is evident by the number of people who are already coming along during the daytime and in the evenings to take advantage of the variety of clubs, activities and sessions on offer.

“It’s a great space where people can socialise and enjoy activities with others, learn and get help and advice, and we are looking at further enhancements, including a community launderette.

“We’ve had tremendous support from Cadent through its Centres for Warmth programme, and would welcome support and donations from other local businesses to assist with our plans to expand our offering.”

He added: “I’ve been in football all my life and it’s what I understand best, but I’m always keen to support vulnerable people and families. We are living in a time of fuel poverty, a cost-of-living crisis, and issues around loneliness and inclusion in general.

“Hopefully the hub will be recognised as a great asset to the community. My vision is to grow our offer throughout Wirral and maybe beyond.”

Laura is leading the day-to-day running of the hub as its manager, supported by paid staff and numerous volunteers.

Jackson Lees Group is part of MAPD Group, which was founded by Brian Cullen and Joanna Kingston-Davies in 2020 to power the growth of local law firms nationally through acquisition. The initials stand for Making a Positive Difference.

Haley Farrell, deputy managing director at Jackson Lees Group, said: “Tony and Laura are doing fantastic work with the new community hub, which perfectly aligns with the Jackson Lees Group’s core value of making a positive difference. We are delighted to support its development and eagerly anticipate the positive impact it will have in the future.”