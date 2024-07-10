New data ranks Merseyside as England's fifth most eco-minded county

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new study has ranked Merseyside as the fifth most eco-minded county in England behind Bristol, Greater London, Cumbria and Cornwall. It just beat the West Midlands and Devon to make the top five.

According to the Office of National Statistics, between October and December 2023, the UK released 133 million tonnes of emissions into the atmosphere. This and the emissions before and following are leading us to see unusual weather patterns. Which is why the environment needs to be on our minds more than ever.

Household Quotes conducted research in order to rank each English county based on how eco-minded it is. To do this they used common eco-terms and calculated the total search volumes in each county.

1. Bristol

Bristol is England’s seventh most populated city, it is famous for its art and nightlife, with it also being home to two universities. The city has over 400 parks and green spaces, and according to Eco Move, 44% of household waste is recycled. It was found to be the most eco-minded county in England during this study, with an average of 1,950 eco-term searches per month over the past year. Solar Panels proved to be particularly popular for Bristolians, with them making up 38% of the total searches.

2. Greater London

London is one of the world's most well-renowned cities. It's the largest city in the UK and also the most visited when it comes to tourism. In recent years, Mayor Sadiq Khan has brought in ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zones) with an aim to tackle the city's total emissions. His aims seem to be catching on as Greater London is ranked as the second most eco-minded county in England. The population of the UK’s capital seems particularly focused on Heat Pumps with an average search volume of 14,800 per month over the past year.

3. Cumbria

Cumbria is England’s most North West county and is popular with tourists looking to visit some of its many hills and lakes. Being surrounded by nature makes it no surprise that Cumbria has ranked high in this study. It has been revealed as the third most eco-minded county in England, with an average of 1,750 searches on average over the past year.

4. Cornwall

If you travel towards the South West, you’ll eventually be met with the picturesque county of Cornwall. It’s an extremely popular tourist destination, with St Ives, Newquay and Padstow seeing thousands of visitors each year. It’s home to some of the most eco-friendly accommodations in the country, with The Greenbank Hotel and St Michael’s Resort winning awards due to their sustainability. Cornwall ranked fourth in this study with an average of 1,950 searches per month, which is good compared to their fairly low population.

5. Merseyside

Merseyside is home to one of England’s most famous cities Liverpool, the birthplace of The Beatles and renowned for football. Liverpudlians along with those that live in the rest of Merseyside clearly are forward-thinking when it comes to being eco-minded, with the county coming fifth in this study.

Joshua Houston, Environmental Expert at Household Quotes:

‘’It’s important that we all keep the environment in mind as we go about our everyday lives. We should look for ways that we can be more eco-friendly, whether that’s a big investment like solar panels, or simply installing a smart meter.