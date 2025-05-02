New data reveals over 15,000 elderly fall-related hospital transports across Liverpool in two years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data has revealed that 15,811 elderly people required hospital transport to Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust following falls in 2023 and 2024, with 10,527 being A&E attendances and 5284 being inpatient admissions.

The figures that have been obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by Access BDD, specialists in innovative stairlifts and home lift solutions, show an 1% year-on-year increase in fall-related hospital transport to Royal Liverpool University Hospital and Aintree University Hospital, rising from 7,860 in 2023 to 7951 in 2024.

According to the request, 3313 falls occurred at home over 2023 and 2024, accounting for over 4 in 5 cases. A further 774 falls were recorded in residential and nursing homes, while falls were also reported in a range of other locations, including construction areas, pavements, schools, pubs and other institutes.

The data shows that those aged 80 and overaccounted for the highest number of fall-related hospital transports, with 9,051 incidents over the past two years. The data also reveals that falls increased across all age groups, but the steepest rise was among those aged 60-69 where incidents jumped from 1,114 in 2023 to 1,167 in 2024.

Women accounted for the majority of fall-related hospital transports, with 9,325 incidents across 2023 and 2024, compared to 6,486 among men. While falls increased across both genders, the rise was more significant among men, with incidents increasing by nearly 6% year-on-year, compared to 1.9% drop among women.

Falls were most frequent on Saturdays (2,397 incidents), followed by Thursdays (2,336) and Tuesday (2,291).

"The rising number of fall-related incidents requiring hospital transport highlights the urgent need to improve home safety, particularly for older adults. Our research shows that the majority of these incidents take place within the home, and so it’s clear that more must be done to prevent accidents that are often avoidable. Adaptations such as stairlifts and handrails can make a big difference in reducing the risk of falls, and they help create a home environment that lets individuals maintain independence whilst staying safe.

"As the population becomes older and fall-related injuries continue to rise, these latest figures really show why proactive home adaptations should be a priority for families, carers, and policymakers."