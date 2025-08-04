New date for Oktoberfest Liverpool with promise of "best yet" event

Dust of your lederhosen and get into the Bavarian spirit at Oktoberfest Liverpool

Organisers of this year’s Oktoberfest Liverpool, the biggest in the North West, have announced a new date for the event.

It comes as the festival sponsors, Bavarian brewer ABK, revealed it has chosen Liverpool to showcase its Oktoberfest beer which will be available alongside traditional festival favourites.

More live entertainment and extra fairground rides have also been added to the celebration of Bavarian culture which takes place on October 4th at the city’s exhibition centre on the Liverpool waterfront.

Kev McArthur from Oktoberfest Liverpool said:

Oktoberfest Liverpool sponsors, Bavarian brewer ABK

“We’re thrilled that ABK has again chosen to partner with us to host this year’s event.

“With more VIP huts, a live oompah band and DJ, a wider range of drinks and snacks as well as host Kam Wojtow from Beer Guide Worldwide, this year’s show is set to be our best yet.”

Lucy Slater from ABK said:

"We have a great relationship with the city and look forward to being part of what has become a key date in the calendar.

Get ready to raise a stein at Oktoberfest Liverpool

“We’re also offering anyone who buys a ticket for the event an opportunity to win a trip for 3 to Germany, including a tour of the ABK brewery.”

Colm Graham, Head of Partnerships, Hospitality & Exhibition Sales, at ACC Liverpool said:

“With hundreds of tickets already sold, we’re looking forward to welcoming back previous festival-goers but also hosting people who may never have visited the Exhibition Centre.

“This is the perfect event in a safe, climate-controlled environment for couples and groups to enjoy everything a traditional German bier festival has to offer.

“So, it’s time to dust off the lederhosen and get in to the Bavarian spirit.”

There are two sessions on Saturday 4th October at 12pm-5pm and 6pm-11pm.

Tickets are priced from £13.50 with VIP huts for 8 people at £495 available at Ticket Quarter.

For more information follow on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @oktoberfestliverpool