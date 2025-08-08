New Day Care is one of the Top 20 home care groups in the UK

New Day Care

New Day Care has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care groups in the UK. It has two locations in the UK, both of which are in and around Liverpool.

There are 966 home care groups and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the UK have received an award from the leading home care reviews site, www.homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find home care that is right for their needs, location and budget.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can continue to live independently in their own homes. This includes help and support with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

In 2022, there were around 12.7 million people aged 65 or over in the UK, making up 19% of the population. According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072 this could rise to 22.1 million people, making up 27% of the population.

This is why homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards are crucial in helping people find care as they are based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said:

“People are living longer with multiple health conditions. This has led to home care providers, which offer care tailored to people living in their own homes, to become fundamental to health and social care in Britain.

“New Day Care has proved that it provides a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate it on being a top home care group! It is a huge achievement to be named as one of the Top 20 home care groups in the UK.

“Our reviews and awards are a crucial source of information for people looking for good quality home care and provide a vital insight into the standard and kind of care given by providers.”

Lyn Leitch, Registered Manager at New Day Care, said:

“Receiving this award as part of the Top 20 Care Group is a proud moment, both personally and professionally. This award is a reflection of the incredible team we have here at New Day Care.

“Their commitment, kindness, and resilience make a real difference in the lives of those we provide care and support to. For me, this recognition reinforces the values we hold dear – dignity, respect, and person-centred care. It’s an honour to be part of a team and organisation that puts people first”

To see New Day Care’s reviews go to: https://www.homecare.co.uk/groups/profile.cfm/id/65432228630

Please follow this link for the full list of winners