New Halewood community boasts the 'perfect' location

A LOCATION within rural surroundings and only 30 minutes from the city of Liverpool have been key selling points for buyers of Redrow’s new homes in Halewood.

Close to the town centre, the homebuilder is creating Grace Fields at Hilton Grange and neighbouring development The Finches.

“Our Hilton Grange developments really do offer residents the best of both worlds,” said Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW.

“It is the perfect location to run, cycle or walk the dog as nearby Halewood Park Triangle, featuring 80 acres of woodland, ponds and meadows, is a designated Local Wildlife Site.

The Finches at Hilton Grange

“Nestled in between both developments is the popular Yew Tree Coffee Barn, which is set within 25 acres of greenbelt countryside and a working farm; with alpacas, sheep and a donkey.

“Halewood is also home to an array of shops, schools and a leisure centre and not forgetting Everton FC’s state of the art training facility Finch Farm.”

Halewood offers excellent connectivity to the major North West hubs of Liverpool and Manchester. Close to the M62 for road and local railway stations offering services to Birmingham and London.

Together the developments will provide a new community of over 600 homes to form part of the significant East Halewood Sustainable Extension, a masterplan to build high-quality new homes for the area.

Redrow’s Hilton Grange offers a lifestyle that balances the very best that town and country has to offer. Featuring a choice of high specification new homes from the homebuilders Arts & Crafts inspired, award-winning Heritage Collection.

The Finches currently features a choice of three and four-bedroom detached houses. Including The Stratford, which boasts an open plan kitchen/dining area, a separate lounge and a cloakroom. The second floor has four bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom, and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £380,000.

Grace Fields features a mix of larger three, four and five-bedroom detached homes. Including the four bedroom Ledsham, with an open plan kitchen/dining / family area which stretches right across the back of the property. There is also a separate lounge, utility, cloakroom and integrated garage.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, two with their own en-suite and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £580,000.

Anna added: “Customers have the chance to view plans and images and take virtual tours of the homes available at both development at our customer experience suites. We also have six show homes which means potential buyers have everything they need to decide on their perfect property.”

Redrow has recently launched a £10,000 community fund in Halewood, open to groups, schools, charities and good causes serving Halewood.

The deadline for completed applications is midnight on Friday, 31st January.

For further information and to download an application form, click here: https://www.redrow.co.uk/halewood-community-fund

For further information on The Finches visit www.redrow.co.uk/thefinches or for Hilton Grange visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/grace-fields-at-hilton-grange-halewood or call the sales team on 0151 391 7310.