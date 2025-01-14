New hire bolsters contentious probate team at Wirral firm Aaron & Partners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aaron & Partners has announced the appointment of Danielle Blaylock as a Senior Associate Solicitor to support the growth of its Contentious Trusts and Probate team.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new hire joins from Liverpool-based Jackson Lees Group and brings extensive experience in contentious probate disputes, with particular expertise in cases involving the farming and agriculture sector.

Danielle will divide her time between the firm's Chester and Wirral offices and help meet the increased demand from private clients regarding disagreements over trusts and complex probate matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm thrilled to join Aaron & Partners and be part of such a highly respected firm," Danielle said.

Danielle Blaylock

"The team's reputation for excellence and their commitment to achieving the best outcomes for clients is something that resonated with me, and I'm excited to contribute to its continued success.

“There’s huge demand across Merseyside and Cheshire for these services and I’m looking forward to helping the team grow further."

James Wallace, Contentious Trusts & Probate Partner, said: "We're delighted to welcome Danielle to the team. Her skills and experience are a perfect match for our department, and I have no doubt she'll make an invaluable contribution to our clients and the firm as a whole.

“We pride ourselves on recruiting talented individuals who share our commitment to excellence, and Danielle is a fantastic addition to the team."