New hire bolsters contentious probate team at Wirral firm Aaron & Partners

By Tom Houghton
Contributor
Published 14th Jan 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 12:52 BST
Aaron & Partners has announced the appointment of Danielle Blaylock as a Senior Associate Solicitor to support the growth of its Contentious Trusts and Probate team.

The new hire joins from Liverpool-based Jackson Lees Group and brings extensive experience in contentious probate disputes, with particular expertise in cases involving the farming and agriculture sector.

Danielle will divide her time between the firm's Chester and Wirral offices and help meet the increased demand from private clients regarding disagreements over trusts and complex probate matters.

"I'm thrilled to join Aaron & Partners and be part of such a highly respected firm," Danielle said.

Danielle BlaylockDanielle Blaylock
Danielle Blaylock

"The team's reputation for excellence and their commitment to achieving the best outcomes for clients is something that resonated with me, and I'm excited to contribute to its continued success.

“There’s huge demand across Merseyside and Cheshire for these services and I’m looking forward to helping the team grow further."

James Wallace, Contentious Trusts & Probate Partner, said: "We're delighted to welcome Danielle to the team. Her skills and experience are a perfect match for our department, and I have no doubt she'll make an invaluable contribution to our clients and the firm as a whole.

“We pride ourselves on recruiting talented individuals who share our commitment to excellence, and Danielle is a fantastic addition to the team."

