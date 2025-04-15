New homes near Liverpool in demand

An example interior from the Appleton house type from Anwyl Homes

Burscough buyers have sprung into action with 70% of properties at a popular development now sold.

Anwyl Homes Lancashire is building 380 homes across 20 acres of land at Priory Gardens, part of the wider Yew Tree Farm project.

All of the private sale properties in the first two phases have now been sold and the third phase, featuring improved energy efficiency measures, is selling fast.

Anwyl is now selling homes that will be ready to move into in the autumn.

The Anwyl show homes at Priory Gardens, Burscough

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “We’ve sold around 180 of the 264 private sale properties at Priory Gardens, with dozens of those homes now occupied. Feedback from residents is it’s a very family orientated neighbourhood, with a good sense of community. People tell us they love how energy efficient the homes are as it means they’re able to enjoy lower utility bills. Those savings could be even greater in our newest homes as they include increased insultation to the floor, walls and roof for improved thermal performance, plus solar panels to reduce reliance on the grid for electricity.”

Current prices at Priory Gardens start from £254,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Bretton.

A three-bedroom detached Appleton, with integral garage, is available from £336,995.

Traditional on the outside, modern inside, it features a spacious lounge at the front. The combined kitchen, dining and family room, with adjoining utility and cloakroom, spans the width of the property. French doors offer easy access from this sociable space to the garden.

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus a single bedroom and family bathroom.

Homes at Priory Gardens in Burscough are close to a range of facilities including shops and schools. There’s a Booths supermarket nearby, while Ormskirk, with its popular food and drink market and a host of other amenities, is just a 10-minute drive away.

The cities of Preston, Liverpool and Manchester are all within easy reach.

Show homes at Priory Gardens are open daily. For more information about homes available see www.anwylhomes.co.uk/our-developments/priory-gardens