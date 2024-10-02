New homes released at popular Maghull development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new phase of homes has been launched at Countryside’s soon to be expanded Eastbrook Village development.

Countryside Homes has released a number of new homes at its Eastbrook Village development, as construction work begins on the next phase at the site.

The housebuilder, part of Vistry Group, will deliver a further 124 new two, three and four bedroom homes, located on Poverty Lane in Maghull.

The highly-anticipated new collection of energy-efficient properties will feature Countryside Homes’ signature designs, boasting skylight windows, open plan kitchen and French doors.

Eastbrook Village, Maghull

Available for open market sale, the development will also include homes allocated for affordable housing to support the growing community.

Since construction work started in 2022, the development has already attracted a variety of homeowners, from first-time buyers and young families, to those looking to downsize. Eastbrook Village was recently awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation new homes survey.

John and Chloe, home owners at Eastbrook Village, said: “We originally thought Eastbrook Village was out of our reach, but after visiting the development and chatting to the sales team, we felt positive that this was the right place for us. We have been very pleased with the quality of the home and the finish, it's above and beyond what we were expecting. We’ve settled into our new home and neighbourhood really well.”

Work on the latest phase of new homes is expected to be completed in 18 months, with more than half of the spine road serving the site already complete, including a new roundabout on Poverty Lane and a crossing over Whinney Brook.

As part of its commitment to investing in the local area, Vistry Group has pledged a contribution sum of £3.3m, which includes funding support towards local education, healthcare and highways.

Zac Worthington, Sales & Marketing Director, Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “We’re really excited about the new phase of Eastbrook Village. The development has been immensely popular and the community is really flourishing.

“As part of our work in the area, we’ve been forging relationships and investing substantially into the local community, which is as important to us as building houses. We want residents and families in the area to benefit from the investment long after our work is complete.

“Demand for the development is high and we’ve had a lot of interest and enquiries from prospective homeowners. We would encourage anyone who is interested in the new homes to make an appointment with our sales team, and visit the development to view our showhomes as soon as possible.”

The location appeals to those who are looking for a balance between rural living and connectivity to nearby towns and cities, as Maghull train station is situated just minutes away.

Homes at Eastbrook Village are Greener by Design, and latest statistics revealing the average new build energy bill is up to 64% cheaper than running costs for older properties, saving homeowners up to £2,207 a year*.

Find out more about the newly released homes at Eastbrook Village, with prices starting from £330,000, by visiting: https://www.countrysidehomes.com/developments/merseyside/eastbrook-village-maghull