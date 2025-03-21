New Immersive Experience FLOW Transforms St George’s Hall This Spring

Following the success of 'Enlightenment,' Liverpool’s St George’s Hall will host a brand-new immersive, multi-sensory experience starting on May 5th. FLOW by EONARIUM reimagines Smetana’s ‘The Moldau’ with electronic beats and 360° light projections, turning the iconic venue into an enchanting audiovisual journey. Classical music and nature lovers alike can now join the waitlist via Fever, the leading global live entertainment discovery platform. Tickets go on sale next Thursday, March 27th.

From the serene springs and dense forests to joyful riverbanks and dreamlike nights, FLOW vividly brings to life the unstoppable force of the Vltava River. Created in collaboration with the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and under Zurich-based artist collective PROJEKTIL’s direction, this dynamic show seamlessly blends orchestral music, electronic sound design, and stunning visuals.

“FLOW is a poetic celebration of nature and sound. Experience Smetana's The Moldau like never before. Classical beauty meets cutting-edge technology, transforming timeless melodies into a vivid visual and sonic river,” says Roman Beranek, Creative Director and Founder of PROJEKTIL.

From May to August, audiences will be immersed for 30 minutes in a flow of sound and visuals, transforming the grand architecture of St George’s Hall into a living, breathing river.

Practical information

Location : St George's Hall, St George's Pl, Liverpool L1 1JJ

: St George's Hall, St George's Pl, Liverpool L1 1JJ Duration : 30 minutes

: 30 minutes Price: From £12 (Adult) and £7 (Child)

From £12 (Adult) and £7 (Child) Tickets: Sign up for the waitlist here: https://feverup.com/m/327060

Sign up for the waitlist here: https://feverup.com/m/327060 Website : https://eonariumexperiences.com/liverpool/flow/

: https://eonariumexperiences.com/liverpool/flow/ Images: Here

1 . Contributed FLOW by EONARIUM Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed FLOW by EONARIUM Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed FLOW by EONARIUM Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed FLOW by EONARIUM Photo: Submitted