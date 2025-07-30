New insights from Collingwood Insurance reveals how age, gender and geography can impact the learner driver experience

Collingwood Insurance

A new data-led report from Collingwood Insurance Services sheds light on how age, gender and geography can shape the journey of learner drivers in the UK.

Drawing on 11 years of government data, the analysis explores the factors that influence driving behaviour and the likelihood of receiving penalty points while holding a provisional licence.

Key Findings:

Drivers aged 17–24 are significantly more likely to receive penalty points on a provisional licence than older learners.

Under 25’s account for over 60% of all provisional licence endorsements.

Male learners are statistically more likely to receive penalty points than their female counterparts. Across all age groups, males accounted for 66,538 penalty points, compared to 16,661 for females, a difference of over 300%.

Learners in urban areas face more complex traffic environments, which may contribute to higher penalty rates. 19,647 provisional penalty points were issued in London, compared to 5,170 in the West Midlands, the second-highest region.

Liz Laidler, Head of Contact Centre at Collingwood Insurance Services said: “Learning to drive is a personal journey and age is just one of many factors that shape that experience.

“Provisional licence points can affect insurance, which is why it’s so important for learner drivers to drive carefully and follow the rules of the road.

“Avoiding penalty points will not only help keep you on the road, but it could also save you money and stress in the long run.

“Our goal is to support all learners with flexible insurance and helpful resources that make the process safer and more accessible.”

The report also details how the provisional licence points system works, helping learners understand how to maintain a clean record from the start of their driving journey - a factor that can influence both insurance premiums and long-term driving confidence.

Collingwood Insurance Services is a leading provider of learner driver insurance in the UK, offering flexible and affordable cover for provisional licence holders.