New lease of life for North West's oldest person

Proving that age is no barrier to living life to the full, the oldest person in the North West, 110-year-old Marjorie Hodnett Aylward, has taken the leap to try something new this year.

Officially the ninth oldest person in the UK and a resident at Formby Manor Care Centre in Formby, Aunt Marj, as she is affectionately known by everyone, has taken part in two outdoor trips this month with the support of her care team and bespoke tour services company Myley.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Aunt Marj was inspired to go out on her first trip to the garden centre to look at the orchids – and she loved it so much she immediately booked a second.

Specialising in indoor and outdoor adventures for elderly people living in care homes, Myley works with residents and their care teams to deliver safe, comfortable and memorable outings that enrich lives and create new experiences and joyful memories outside of the care setting.

Aunt Marj browses the orchids at Dobbies

Working closely with care home teams to incorporate residents’ ideas and personal preferences, Myley handles all logistics, including scheduling trips, assessing suitable locations, arranging transportation, and providing guided tours led by experts with intimate knowledge of the destination, ensuring safety compliance and delivering a superb outing from start to finish.

The team has been working with New Care for many years as Formby Manor home manager Nikki Foster explains: “Myley trips are incredible for our residents. Exploring new places and experiences helps residents rediscover the joy and excitement of life’s adventures and promotes mental stimulation and curiosity. It also provides a refreshing change of scenery and a break from usual routines. Our residents simply need to sign up and Myley takes care of the rest transporting everyone with their own buses.

“This is the second time that Myley has delivered a trip for Aunt Marj. The first one to Lady Green Garden Centre took place just over a week ago and Aunt Marj enjoyed it so much she immediately requested another one to check out the house plants and orchids at Dobbies. She has her heart set on a large dark green and silver house plant for her room.”

Despite supporting more than 150 care homes across the UK and taking more than 8,500 residents on meaningful trips last year, Aunt Marj is officially the oldest person that Myley is currently working with, and she keeps the team on its toes.

“We have taken a few 100-year-old residents out on trips, including 104-year-old twins, but Aunt Marj is by far and away the oldest person that we’ve worked with,” says Emily Wood, operations director at Myley. “On both occasions, she has been immaculately presented and ready and waiting when we pull up in the bus to take her out. She has a great sense of humour and is super company. It is amazing to see how bright, energised and engaged she is, especially when it comes to her interests – such as looking for the best orchids!”

Looking forward, Aunt Marj will mark her 111th milestone birthday with a fabulous party at Formby Manor care centre on 1 April 2025. Party plans are currently under development with Aunt Marj and the team, planning a day to remember with music, great food and birthday cake with family members, residents and staff joining to raise a toast to the incredible Aunt Marj.

New Care’s Formby Manor Care Centre is a stunning 76-bed care facility offering person-centred residential, dementia and 24-hour nursing care services. New Care is now part of the Lovett Care Group, one of the UK’s leading care home operators with an enviable reputation for outstanding care that is second to none.