New male and female course records set at BTR Wirral 10k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The BTR Wirral 10K race returned last weekend with a boost in numbers and two new course records being set by the first male and female finishers.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost 750 runners took part last Sunday (13 October), with an increase of over 200 entries on last year.

On the day, more than 500 runners taking part hailed from Wirral. Runners also included Andreas Hoyden who was visiting from Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the 10th staging of the race. Last year’s race was the first time the event had been staged since 2021. The 2023 event was the first year featuring an updated course.

Scenic views during the race

The race started and finished on Ian Fraser Walk in New Brighton. The route took participants past Fort Perch Rock and along the picturesque promenade to Seacombe Ferry, before reaching the half-way 5K turnaround point.

All finishers were presented with a commemorative medal and T-shirt to mark their achievement.

The BTR Wirral 10K 2024 race was won by Matthew Gawne from Altrincham & District AC in a time of 33 minutes 52 seconds – setting a new course record. The previous course record time was set last year by Neil Hennigan from Penny Lane Striders in 36 minutes 19 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second place was Kieran O’Brien from St Helens Striders in 34 minutes 34 seconds. Third place was Graeme Bruce in 34 seconds 46 seconds.

BTR Wirral 10K start line

First female finisher was Lisa Gawthorne from Vegan Runners UK in a time of 38 minutes 7 seconds – also setting a new female course record. The previous course record time was set last year by Fay Hughes in 38 minutes 47 seconds.

Second place was Francesca Byron from Pensby Runners in 40 minutes 13 seconds. Third place was Dianna Mannhart from Warriors Pentathlon Athletics Club in 41 minutes 19 seconds.

The race was organised and staged by BTR Liverpool – the leading independent organisation for creating, managing, and delivering headline running events across Liverpool City Region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The date for next year’s BTR Wirral 10K is confirmed as 12 October 2025. Entries are open at https://www.btrliverpool.com/wirral-10k-event

Runners take on the BTR Wirral 10K 2024

Participants included fundraisers supporting the eight BTR charity partners for the 2024 event portfolio – Alder Hey Children’s Charity; Claire House Children’s Hospice; Clatterbridge Cancer Charity; Liverpool Women’s Hospital Charity; Mersey Cares; North West Air Ambulance; Wirral University Teaching Hospital; and Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice.

The day’s most senior runners were BTR race regulars 85-year-old Philip Humphreys from Cheshire; Ronald Thornton from Crosby; and Rosemary Rogers also from Cheshire.

Ronald Thornton celebrated his 84th Birthday on race day, and was cheered on by his club Liverpool Running Bugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemary Rogers from Chester, who has completed the 52-mile BTR Tour Of Merseyside numerous times, celebrated her 75th Birthday the day after the race.

Runners included representatives from local groups Birkenhead Park Running Club; Mossley Hill AC, Penny Lane Striders, Pensby Runners, and Wallasey AC.

The BTR Liverpool portfolio covers various distances across different terrains, all with an ongoing commitment to sustainability. Headline events include BTR Liverpool Half Marathon and BTR Liverpool Santa Dash, alongside Port Sunlight Road Race and BTR Mersey Tunnel 10K.

Alan Rothwell, Race Director at BTR Liverpool, said: “What a brilliant race day. Thank you to everyone who took part and those who came out to support. Runners are really enjoying the updated route which we launched last year. It takes in the incredible views along the promenade across to the world-famous Liverpool skyline – but has still retained the advantage of being fast and flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Numbers were up on last year by more than 200 entries, which is really positive. Congratulations to Matthew Gawne and Lisa Gawthorne on setting new male and female course records, fantastic achievements.

“A huge thank you to the volunteer teams who supported BTR and the runners – Birkenhead Park Running Club, Liverpool Running Bugs on the 5K water station, as well as members of the Merseyside running community. We’re always looking for volunteers to lend a hand at events throughout the year.”

Next in the BTR event calendar is the Bonfire Blast 5K at Hoylake Promenade on Sunday 3 November 2024, the second event in the Winter 5K Series. Third race in the series, Winter’s Trail 5K is on Sunday 29 December at Moreton. The races are timed with a medal and T-shirt for finishers.

The 20th anniversary BTR Liverpool Santa Dash is on Sunday 1 December 2024. The Santa Dash 5K starts at Pier Head Liverpool and finishes outside Liverpool Town Hall. There is a 1K Mini Dash for youngsters aged 12 and under, starting in Castle Street. Over 3,000 Santas have already signed up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to next year, the first race in the BTR event portfolio is the Liverpool Half Marathon on Sunday 23 March 2025 – 2,500 runners have already signed up. Last year, BTR closed entries two weeks before race day at a staggering 9,000 entries.