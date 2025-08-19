New show home opening as Elan nears a sell-out in Southport

With the final countdown of new homes at Balmoral Gardens underway, Elan Homes is opening the doors to one of the properties to help inspire buyers.

Elan’s transformation of the former factory site on Balmoral Drive has earned Balmoral Gardens a place on the shortlist of the residential development category of the Insider Liverpool City Region Awards.

Previous show homes have already been sold and while there are now just three homes available, over the weekend of August 23 and 24, a finished example of the three-bedroom Orford Max will be open for viewing.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris explained: “It’s almost the end of an era at Balmoral Gardens, where we’ve been selling homes for four years. It truly has blossomed into a lovely neighbourhood, home to families, couples and retirees. We’ve sold 98% of the homes here and while it’s unusual to open a show home at this late stage of a development, we understand that for some people viewing is an important part of the buying process. With that in mind, we’re inviting anyone looking for a new home in the Southport area to visit Balmoral Gardens over the bank holiday weekend. They’ll be able to look inside the Orford Max and appreciate how a home set out over three floors could work for them.”

Examples of the Orford Max from Elan Homes, similar to the new show home at Balmoral Gardens, Southport, opening this weekend

The three-bedroom, semi-detached Orford Max offers 1,030 sq ft of carefully considered living space.

Designed to make the most of the space available, the ground floor is almost entirely open plan, save for the cloakroom. The kitchen is at the front of the property, leading through to the dining area and lounge. French doors offer direct access from the lounge to the garden.

On the first floor there are two bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The crowning glory of this home is the main bedroom and en-suite on the top floor.

There are two Orford Max style homes available from £274,995. The new show home includes flooring, lighting and window dressings throughout, plus wardrobes in the main bedroom and turfed rear garden.

The other home in this style is available with a 5% deposit boost.

For those looking for a two-storey home, there’s a three-bedroom detached, double-fronted Fairford available from £284,995.

On one side of the hallway is a spacious lounge, while on the opposite side of the home there’s a combined kitchen and dining room, with French doors opening out to the garden. A utility and cloakroom complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are three good-sized bedrooms, one with en-suite to complement the family bathroom.

Located on Balmoral Drive, in the Churchtown area, the new homes at Balmoral Gardens benefit from having schools, shops and other essential services within walking distance. The beach and Southport town centre are just a few miles away.

The new show home at Balmoral Gardens is open for viewing over the weekend of August 23 and 24. For the latest availability and pricing see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/balmoral-gardens.