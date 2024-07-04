New show homes to be unveiled in Halewood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three new show homes will open their doors to the public in Halewood on Saturday, July 6.

The show homes and customer experience suite will be launched at Redrow’s Grace Fields at Hilton Grange development, located off Greensbridge Lane.

Guests attending the event will be able to take a tour around the four-bedroom Henley and five bedroom Hampstead show homes, as well as enjoy free ice cream.

Visitors will also be able to view the three storey Highgate. Its ground floor is being used as Redrow’s customer experience suite, where visitors can view digital plans and take virtual reality tours, while the first and second floor will be furnished and styled as a show home.

A representative image of homes, similar to those being built at Grace Fields at Hilton Grange

Grace Fields at Hilton Grange features a wide selection of three, four and five-bedroom properties, all from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection.

“We are looking forward to showcasing our beautiful show homes here at Grace Fields to the public,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire.

“We will also be opening up the doors to our brand new customer experience suite which gives customers the chance to view plans and images and take virtual tours of the homes set to be released for sale, all on digital screens.

“Our experienced team will be on hand to talk to potential purchasers, with full details of the homes available, the development and the surrounding area. Come and join us.”

Together Grace Fields at Hilton Grange and neighbouring development The Finches at Hilton Grange will provide a new community of over 600 homes to form part of the significant East Halewood Sustainable Extension, a masterplan to build high-quality new homes for the area.

The show home launch event will be held from 11am to 4pm.

The development is located a 30-minute drive from Liverpool city centre with its shops, restaurants, bars and cultural attractions, and close to the M62 for road journeys to Manchester, Leeds and beyond, while local railway stations offer services to Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and London.