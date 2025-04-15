New Simon Armitage poem aims to change perceptions of Probation Service as nearly half of Liverpool residents say they know nothing about working in the role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning poet laureate and former probation officer, Simon Armitage, has crafted an ode to those working in the Probation Service, acknowledging their work and efforts in a bid to encourage others to follow in their footsteps.

The poem is released alongside new research from His Majesty’s Prisons and Probation Service (HMPPS) that reveals nearly half (49%) of adults in Liverpool now nothing about what it’s like to work within the Probation Service – compared to the work of those in teaching (17%), policing (28%), the ambulance service (26%), social services (25%) and the fire service (30%).

The survey of more than 2,000 adults in England and Wales shows that it’s film and television that most influence Liverpool’s perceptions of probation officers and subsequently their understanding of what it’s like to work in the field.

Simon Armitage and HMPPS have teamed up to help roles within the Probation Service take centre stage as part of a current recruitment drive. After interviewing a number of those currently working as probation staff, and with nearly 10 years’ previous experience in the Service himself, Simon has crafted a short poem that shines a light on what it’s really like working in the job day-to-day. The poem also offers a heartfelt thank you to everyone that continues to work in this important but often misunderstood profession.

A Life In The Day Of

Simon says: “My father was a probation officer, and I worked in the Service for the best part of a decade. I know what the job entails – and I’ve spoken to others currently in the role now, who kindly shared their perspectives too. The job can be tough. You need resilience and a drive to want to help people – people from all walks of life, some with quite complex needs. It’s your job to support them in their journey out of prison and back into society, which is why probation officers are so important in the criminal justice system. Yet it’s a job that is so often misunderstood, which I think is such a shame.

“That’s what inspired this poem I’ve created for HMPPS – ‘A Life In The Day Of’. By sharing my take on the stories of those working in the role I want people to realise no day is the same in the Probation Service and it’s a job that’ll keep surprising you. And I want to say thank you to everyone that continues to work in this challenging but rewarding field.”

The research also reveals that the public hold several misconceptions or are unsure about probation officer roles specifically. For example, nearly a third of Liverpool residents (29%) believe you need a degree to become a probation officer. However, alongside a variety of other jobs, as of March 2024, HMPPS introduced a new entry route allowing non-graduates to apply to be probation officers and kickstart their rewarding career in the Probation Service.

Furthermore, more than four in 10 (41%) perceive probation officer roles as an “office job”, believing they spend the majority of their time in an office. Whilst there are elements of the job that are office-based, central to being a probation officer involves working with people, supporting offenders through their rehabilitation journey and helping them make positive changes in their lives.

A Life In The Day Of

Inspired by the stories of real probation staff, A Life In The Day Of has been curated into a short-film voiced by Simon and featuring footage from behind the scenes in the Probation Service.

Julia Summerfield, a Probation Learning Lead in the North West comments: "No two days are the same, when working in the Probation Service. Each day presents new challenges but, as Simon’s poem shows, they also present new opportunities – opportunities to help offenders and make a real difference in your community.

“As a probation officer, you will gain practical skills from day one that will help you to protect the public, reduce reoffending, and contribute to society. You’ll be surrounded by a team of dedicated supportive staff and together you can make a positive impact. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds, whether you’re embarking on your career journey or looking for a career change. If you’re in search of a rewarding but challenging role, with great career progression opportunities, I’d highly recommend exploring roles in the Probation Service."

And it turns out probation roles may be suited to more of us than we think. When surveyed, aside from pay and benefits, people in Liverpool said they are most motivated to apply to jobs that provide them with an opportunity to make a difference in society (50%), offer them a personal sense of achievement or reward (49%) and involves working with people (36%). The Probation Service does just this, with probation officer roles also offering great career progression opportunities and a starting salary of £26,000 – 30,000 (depending on your location).

Minister of State for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, Lord James Timpson OBE, says: “Every day, probation staff across the country are working hard, behind-the-scenes keeping a close eye on offenders to keep the public safe and cut crime.

“Simon’s poem really brings to life the wide-ranging role they play and as a former probation officer himself he knows how much of a positive difference they make in their community and to steering people away from crime.

“We are recruiting another 1300 probation officers in the coming year along with community payback supervisors and probation services officers as part of our Plan for Change to make streets safer.”

To find out more about what it’s like to work in the Probation Service and watch A Life In The Day Of visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwjOu3hCfX0.