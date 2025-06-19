New video to support congenital heart patients and families

Hot on the heels of British Heart Week, a North West volunteer group has created a new video highlighting life journeys for people born with congenital heart disease (CHD) and their families - from finding out about a lifelong heart problem before you are born through to old age.

One of the real-life stories featured is Liverpool couple Danny and Angelique Bray-Cassell from Broadgreen and their daughter Aurelia, who was born with a complex congenital heart condition which has seen her have multiple heart operations.

The video also highlights the work of the Patient Public Voice (PPV) group, made up of volunteers from different parts of the North West, North Wales and the Isle of Man who are helping to shape patient-centred care and connect patients and families.

It includes a focus on an important off shoot of the PPV group called the Learning Disability Forum.

Danny, Aurelia and Angelique Bray-Cassell

This new PPV video is now being shared directly with patients and families throughout the region, as well as being used in a range of health and education settings to help raise awareness of the differences between congenital heart disease and acquired heart conditions for healthcare professionals and members of the public alike.

To find out more about getting involved with the PPV (Patient and Public Voice Partner) group for the Congenital Heart Network in the North West, North Wales and Isle of Man, contact: [email protected]