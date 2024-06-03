New York's original 'Teenage Dirtbags' Wheatus set to play Download warm-up show in Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Million-selling New York rockers Wheatus have announced a very special intimate warm-up show which will take place at Liverpool's Camp & Furnace on Thursday 13th June, just ahead of the band's slot at this year's Download Festival.

It’s hard to believe it’s now well over 20 years since Wheatus released their million-selling eponymously titled debut album and still ubiquitous single “Teenage Dirtbag”. Yes, that’s right – “Dirtbag” is no longer a teenager.

The much-loved New York act are already confirmed to play this year’s Download Festival this month on a double-bill with their good friends Busted, but have now announced avery special intimate UK warm-up show which will take place at Liverpool's Camp & Furnace on Thursday 13th June - tickets on-sale nowvia https://wheatus.com/shows

The brilliant promo video for “Teenage Dirtbag,” featuring clips of Mena Suvari & Jason Biggs from the 2000 teen rom-com movie ‘Loser’, is fast closing in on an incredible 250million views.

Wheatus are heading to Liverpool

Watch the “Teenage Dirtbag” video HERE

Teenage years may be fleeting, but it seems ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ is for life, as Wheatus’ debut single continues to thrive wherever you look. In 2022, it became the cornerstone of a huge TikTok movement. The “Teenage Dirtbag photos” trend has now been embraced by nearly a million people, including celebrities such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, Mark Ruffalo, Lil Nas X, Jon Bon Jovi, Chevy Chase and countless others, resulting in the hashtag #teenagedirtbag being viewed over two billion times worldwide. Fans of the hit Netflix series 'Big Mouth’ might have noticed it in the widely shared trailer for its seventh season. And, if that wasn’t enough, in autumn 2023 it surprised everyone again by re-entering the UK Top 40 Official Singles Chart.

Against all odds, this fresh frenzy around the now 24-year-old anthem has led the band to perform on some of the most prestigious stages of their career: they’ve recently played as special guests of Everclear, Hoobastank, Living Colour, Phantom Planet, The Wallflowers, Eve 6 and Dashboard Confessional at various club, amphitheatre and arena dates around the United States. They have performed at high profile American music festivals such as Audacy Beach Festival(on a bill also featuring Muse, Jack White, The 1975, Machine Gun Kelly and many more), Adjacent Festival(alongside Blink-182, Coheed & Cambria, Turnstile, Jimmy Eat World, and Paramore) and the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball(where frontman brendan b brown sang ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ at Madison Square Garden alongside rising pop star Jax).

Also in 2023, Wheatus were the surprise musical guests on the series finale of ITV1 smash ‘Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’- filmed live at Universal Studios Orlando and watched live in the UK by millions. To wrap up their year in the most epic way possible, Wheatus embarked on what might have been an unprecedented 47-date tour of the UK & Ireland that was literally just a few tickets shy of being completely sold-out.

Oh, and they somehow found the time to complete their years-in-the-making re-release of their eponymously-titled debut album AND release the ‘Just A Dirtbag Christmas’ EP featuring three brand new festive-themed originals plus a re-imagined ‘Christmas Dirtbag,’ complete with animated music video.

Just when they thought 2024 might be the year they could catch their breath, the world demanded more. This year Wheatus are undertaking two tours of Australia: one with brendan co-headlining an acoustic tour with Art Alexakis of Everclear, and the other with the full band playing the Pandemonium Rocks concert series alongside Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Blondie, Placebo and more. Oh, and they’re also doing a ‘Dirtbags Across America’ tour where Wheatus will perform in all 48 contiguous US states through the spring and summer. Oh, and they’re also coming back to the UK in June 2024 to play at the massive Download Festival as direct support for their old friends Busted (not to mention the dozens of other incredible acts playing across that weekend).

Of course, there’s other big stuff brewing behind the scenes, including a return to mainland Europe as well as even more US & UK dates before the year is done.