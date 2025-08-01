Newly Developed St Andrews Church Opens Its Doors for Tours

The newly renovated St Andrew Church, which has been converted into student accommodation, is set to hold Open Days during August for students who are looking to secure premium accommodation during the upcoming academic year.

Situated on Rodney Street, this historic building has undergone careful restoration, maintaining its classic architectural features while offering modern amenities tailored for student living. Dating back to the 19th century, the inside boasts completely new facilities equipped for contemporary students.

Daryl Tomlinson, Lettings Director, Xenia Students, commented, "Following the success of our open day on 18th July, Xenia Students is excited to host more open days. We want to ensure that every prospective student has the opportunity to explore our vibrant community we’re creating at St Andrews Church, connect with our staff and experience our facilities firsthand. Plus, we’ll be hosting giveaways and have spot prizes to be won on each open day so it’s a great excuse to come down and see what it’s all about.”

The accommodation includes private en-suite rooms, spacious study rooms, smart TVs, and communal kitchens, providing a perfect blend of traditional elegance and modern convenience. It’s conveniently situated within walking distance of The University of Liverpool and Liverpool John Moores University, as well as all the vibrant offerings of the city.

St Andrews Church

Residents can enjoy social areas, a private cinema, complimentary Wi-Fi, laundry services, and an all-inclusive billing structure starting at just £130 per week. Additionally, 24/7 security, CCTV, controlled access, regular maintenance, and on-site assistance ensure that safety and comfort are always prioritised.

During the open days, participants will have the opportunity to tour the facilities, meet the staff, and secure their accommodation.

The open days will take place on Monday 4th and Thursday 14th August 2025 between 12pm and 2pm. Those wanting to partake in the open day can register here https://form.typeform.com/to/J6h3q7Gn or just turn up on the day.

Address: St Andrews Church, 5E Rodney Street, Liverpool, L1 9ED

Book Student Accommodation: https://www.xeniastudents.com/accommodation/liverpool/st-andrews-church/