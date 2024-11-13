Nicky Greer launches exclusive Property Networking event in Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Property Lease Option expert Nicky Greer is teaming up with United Kingdom Property Network to launch a new monthly networking event in Liverpool city centre, starting this January.

Designed to connect local property professionals, this event offers property investors, property sourcers, and tradespeople—from novices to seasoned experts—a unique opportunity to network, build relationships, and create new business leads in an informal yet focused setting.

Nicky, the UK record holder as the largest single investor in the UK’s largest single lease options deal, and co-founder of the property training company Lease Options Mastery Academy Ltd, will host each session, bringing her expertise to the room.

Drawing 30 to 50 local attendees, the event will take place on Thursday evenings, with a modest £5 entry fee. Property industry specialists will be on hand, ensuring participants gain valuable insights and connections.

Nicky Greer

Nicky’s new lead generation service, launched in tandem with the event, promises to save clients hours of work by providing off-market property leads.

Leveraging a highly trained team, Nicky’s service delivers hard-to-find leads with minimal competition, targeting property investors and entrepreneurs seeking a reliable, ongoing stream of high-quality prospects.

The lead generation service caters to diverse client needs, from land acquisitions, commercial to residential and residential property investments.

"We’re creating a space for property professionals to connect, learn, and really make things happen right here in Liverpool," said Nicky Greer.

"It’s all about building a local community where people—from first-time investors to seasoned pros—come together, share insights, and spark new opportunities. Plus, with our lead generation service, we’re taking the hassle out of finding high-quality leads so clients can focus on what they do best. This is just the start of what we’re building, and I’m excited to see the impact it will have."

In addition to her networking and lead generation ventures, Nicky continues to expand her impact in the industry with an educational academy launched in June 2023 alongside her husband Nick. Offering Bronze, Silver, and Gold training packages, the academy teaches every known property lease option strategy.

With over 150 students, many of whom are achieving remarkable results—such as one client securing £26 million in lease option and creative finance deals and another generating consistent five-figure monthly income—the academy has solidified its reputation as a valuable resource for ambitious investors.

Nicky Greer is also recognised as a sought-after speaker and trainer, recently partnering with a leading UK property training company.

Backed by multi-award-winning credentials and 5-star reviews on Google, Nicky’s latest endeavours promise to reshape the networking and investment landscape for Liverpool’s property professionals.