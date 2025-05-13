Nicky Greer’s Property Lease Options Mastery Academy Celebrates Two Years of Empowering Property Investors

Multi award-winning Property Lease Options Mastery Academy, founded by Liverpool-based Nicky Greer, is celebrating two years in business.

Since launching two years ago, Property Lease Options Mastery Academy has grown from a specialist UK-based training initiative into an international movement, teaching entrepreneurs how to leverage lease options and vendor finance to secure high-yield property deals without traditional funding barriers.

Now an official Influencer for Global Woman Group, Nicky Greer is speaking on global stages and sharing her expertise with international audiences. She has also been named a regular columnist for Global Woman Magazine – in addition to contributing to three other property and business publications – cementing her voice as one of the most influential educators in creative property finance today.

One graduate has recently hit a £20 million milestone in lease option and vendor finance deals. Another, just 30 days after joining, secured £170,000 in profit from two active deals. These wins reflect not just knowledge gained – but real financial transformation.

Nicky’s mission is now going global, with a bold expansion into Dubai, where Property Lease Options Mastery Academy is launching exclusive training retreats, networking events, and live workshops for entrepreneurs keen to explore creative property strategies in a fast-moving international market.

“There’s never been a better time for lease options and creative finance deals since the 2008 financial crash,” said Nicky Greer. “We’re seeing opportunity where others see limitation – and we're giving our students the skills and mindset to act on it.”

The second year of success also saw Nicky invited to a celebrity charity lunch in London’s Regent’s Park in support of Kidney Research – a reminder of her continued commitment to giving back.

Interested readers can join a free live training webinar via leaseoptionsmastery.co.uk.