Nine reasons YULE want to visit Southport this Christmas as host of festive crackers unveiled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

They say it’s the season to be jolly and thanks to a packed festive programme of events for 2024 Christmas, it’s set to be just that in Southport. With Christmas right round the corner, there is a whole host of festive fun to get excited about.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These range from a showstopping Festive Fun Day to dazzling light displays, and live entertainment – ensuring there’s plenty to do for visitors of all ages to enjoy and make Christmas unforgettable. Here Visit Southport give you a run-down of just some of the events and activities that will make sure it’s a yo-ho whole lot of fun in Southport.

1. Festive Fun Day - Lord Street, Southport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southport is kicking off the festive season with the return of its Festive Fun Day on the 23rd November with the promise of being its biggest and best year yet.

Gingerbread Family Trail

Adding some sparkle to this year’s event will be media personality and television star Gemma Collins, as well as performances from Lemar and Toploader. It will be a day of jam-packed live entertainment with bitesize pantomimes, a Frozen singalong and performances from Southport’s talented dance schools.

Facepainting, workshops and activities across the town centre will be sure to get the whole family into the festive spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Spectacular Christmas Tree Musical Light Show – Town Hall Gardens

Between the 23rd November and 5th January, Southport’s Town Hall Gardens will be illuminated with Southport’s signature Christmas tree and the Boulevard of Light on Lord Street.

Breakfast with Santa at Silcock's Pier Family Restaurant

The 60ft LED Christmas Tree will display brand new interactive musical light shows and will animate in sync with a medley of classic Christmas songs every hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The friendly faces of the Bear and the Reindeer characters will also be lit up to greet visitors of Southport.

3. Explore the Gingerbread Family Trail – Southport Town Centre

The Gingerbread Family are visiting Southport town centre again between the 23rd November and 5th January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performances from Southport’s dance schools on Festive Fun Day

Explore the town centre in search of the ten characters and be in with the chance of winning great prizes if you find them all.

Make sure to get your pictures on the Gingerbread Throne and Sleigh too!

4. Oh yes it is! Enjoy a panto extravaganza

This year’s Christmas pantomime at The Atkinson is a spellbinding performance of Sleeping Beauty, starring Blue Peter presenter, magician and TikTok sensation, Joel M. Families can enjoy the Christmas adventure between 6th November and 31st December. Ticket prices vary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sleeping Beauty at The Atkinson

And that’s not the only pantomime in town this Christmas. Panto lovers are spoilt for choice with Jack and the Beanstalk at Formby Hall on the 30th November.

The Snow White pantomime at Southport Dramatic Club will run between 21st December and 5th January and The Christmas Wish pantomime will be on at The Fool between the 7th and 31st December.

5. Breakfast, lunch or brunch with Santa

Santa is making his rounds in Southport this Christmas. Children can enjoy a festive morning at Silcock’s Pier Family Restaurant meeting Santa for breakfast, plus receiving a festive gift and a ride on the iconic Silcock’s Carousel. Breakfast with Santa is on from 6th December to 22nd December, from 10.30am. Tickets cost £10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa will also be popping into Southport Market on the 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 23rd December between 1 and 3pm. Free entry.

Take the children to a magical lunch with Santa at Formby Hall. Festive lunch with fun and games is on: 1st; 7th and 8th; 14th and 15th, and 21st and 22nd December. Tickets cost £37 for adults, £17.50 for children (3-12yrs), and complimentary for infants (0-2yrs).

Spectacular Christmas Tree Musical Light Show – Town Hall Gardens

Santa will also be making an appearance at Hickory’s for a magical brunch on Saturday 7th December from 10am to 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Indulge in Southport Waterfront Hotel’s Christmas cuisine

The festive season means festive eats, and Southport Waterfront Hotel will be delivering on this with a feast of lunches and dinners throughout the Christmas period.

The Hotel is offering up Christmas Party Nights every Friday and Saturday from 29th November to 21st December with dinner, live entertainment and a DJ and disco all included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What better way to spread the joy than at Christmas Day Lunch with a hearty, classic three-course meal dinner for £85.00 per adult, £40.00 per child under 12, and free for children under 3.

Or opt for the hotel’s Festive Afternoon Tea between the 1st and 23rd December which promises a seasonal spread of celebratory Christmas cakes, delightful holiday treats and scrumptious finger sandwiches served with unlimited tea or coffee and a glass of mulled wine.

7. Holly jolly family fun at Southport Market

Southport Market is transforming itself into a truly magical Christmas destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its jam-packed festive programme includes a magical evening featuring a live gospel choir performing your favourite Christmas classics on 29th November. Grab a mulled wine, sit back and enjoy an unforgettable show for £3 (under ones go free).

There’s also lots to keep the children entertained with free Magical Movies to see you through the holiday season, ranging from Elf to Mary Poppins.

Get groovy at Party Nights with performances of popular Christmas songs from live singers and bands on 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th and 21st. And let out your creative side with Christmas candle painting on the 20th December.

8. A Merry Little Christmas at Formby Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From party nights to brand-new events, Formby Hall is spreading the Christmas cheer.

For a cheeky night out with friends, colleagues and family, attend Christmas Bingo with Baz Todd on the 12th December. The night includes a festive buffet with music, dancing and prizes to be won for £30 per person.

Jingle all the way at Formby Hall’s Christmas party nights on the 7th, 14th, 21st and Friday 20th December. With great tunes, great food, plenty to get in the party mood!

9. Craft your own festive wreath

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guided by expert florists, craft your own wreath at the Southport Waterfront Hotel’s wreath-making workshop on 24th November and 1st December.

For £50 per person, adorn your door and indulge in a delectable glass of mulled wine, complete with delicious mince pies.

Or visit Formby Hall where a professional florist will show you how to create the perfect wreath. Workshops are £45, taking place on three dates 1st, 5th and 8th. Times vary.