Norris Green Dance Troupe delights residents at care home's summer BBQ

The team at Stonedale Lodge Care Home on Stonedale Crescent wanted to make sure the entertainment for their special day was on point, so they arranged for Star-Letts Production of Dance to join them.

Residents were delighted to see the junior dancers stage a range of routines, masterminded by principal dancer Scarlett Donnelly.

By adding an intergenerational flavour to their festivities, Stonedale Lodge was able to give their residents a day to remember.

Activities Co-ordinator Lynsey Treble said: “The residents had an amazing time at our summer BBQ and thought the dancers were spectacular.

“It was lovely to see them get so much joy from watching the children dance and then chatting afterwards. The kids couldn’t have been nicer, and even wrote birthday cards for one of our residents who turns 104 in August.

“Big thanks to Scarlett and the dancers for bringing magic to our day, and to our fantastic kitchen team who laid on a delicious BBQ.”

The residents were also entertained by one of their favourite performers, Mike Tattersall (aka Magic Mike Singer),who took to the bandstand to belt out a range of classics.

Mike’s performance had everyone up and dancing, which was great fun for residents and their loved ones.

According to the dance school principal, Scarlett, the children had a great time too.

Scarlett said: “It’s magic to see the children shine as they perform live, and the residents of Stonedale Lodge were a wonderful audience.

“Both generations get so much benefit from spending time together, and I was very proud of my dancers, who were so good and chatted to everyone.

“Thanks to Lynsey and the team for making this a special day for all of us.”

1 . Contributed Residents were impressed by the dance troupes routines Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Pat Fleetwood with her daughter Maureen Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Resident Veronica Speakman with care worker Cathy Parry Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Singer Magic Mike Tattersall entertains the crowd Photo: Submitted