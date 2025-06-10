North Wales Opera invests in School Pupils

North Wales Opera invests £6,000 in securing free tickets for students from secondary schools in the Shropshire and Merseyside regions. This is part of their education outreach efforts in helping young people access opera.

North Wales Opera are performing Puccini’s Tosca in venues at Shrewsbury Abbey, St Alkmunds (Whitchurch), Llangollen Town Hall and in St George’s Hall (Liverpool) this September 2025.

Puccini’s Tosca is one of the most beloved in the entire operatic repertoire. This opera will be a great access point for those who have never experienced an opera before. Puccini transports you to Rome and makes you feel a part of the great drama which is based upon true events. With a talented and international cast, these young pupils will be drawn to this piece of quality theatre. It is hoped that pupils will be inspired and begin a journey of discovery in this magnificent art form.

This opera is brought about under the proven leadership and artistry of international soprano Anne Williams-King and her team. This opera will be accompanied by the SY1 Ensemble under the leadership of Alex Postlethwaite and conducted by Andrew Charity.

SY1 Ensemble

Tosca is a great introduction to opera. It has the elements which nearly every human being can instantly relate to and a plot that could be expressed in a few sentences. You do not need to understand the Italian language if you spend a few minutes reading the storey line—this then allows you to ‘sit back’ and enjoy the music and drama.

Tosca is filled with some of the best operatic moments both musically and dramatically: Tosca and Cavaradossi’s love duet, Scarpia’s entrance to the church “Un tal baccano in Chiesa,” the great “Te Deum,” the epic physical torture of Cavaradossi betwixt the emotional torment of Tosca as she faces a horrific predicament which ends with “il bacio di Tosca” (the kiss of Tosca). “E lucevan le stelle” (the stars were shining brightly) as Cavaradossi in jail reflects on his love of Tosca and lastly how Tosca throws herself from height to her death.

Puccini’s Tosca is an incredible opera and North Wales Opera will not disappoint.

For more information about the event, please visit:

St George’s Hall (Liverpool): https://liverpoolcityhalls.co.uk/events/event/north-wales-opera-presents-tosca/