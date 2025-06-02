North West business leads the way in airport software innovation at JFK International Terminal

Airport technology innovator Azinq is implementing its world-leading, cloud-based Airport Hive system in the Big Apple, securing a deal with JFK International Terminal (T4) in the USA.

Based on the national science and innovation campus Sci-Tech Daresbury in the North West, home to over 160 science and tech companies, Azinq is delivering a full suite of products to manage JFK Airport’s schedule planning, flight operations, aero billing, modern methods of data sharing, and more. This technology will transform JFK Airport’s Airport Operational Database (AODB) into a streamlined end-to-end system, all through Azinq’s dynamic Airport Hive.

This partnership has been reached in collaboration with the connected operations platform provider, Copenhagen Optimization, which is providing their advanced cloud-based resource management system (RMS), Better Airport, in combination with Azinq’s Airport Hive AODB.

This mission critical system replacement, carried out in collaboration with Azinq and Copenhagen Optimization, is part of JFK International Airport’s ongoing efforts to adopt cutting-edge technologies amid the $1.5 billion redevelopment of T4. With the integration of self-service tools, digital signage, and improved passenger flow solutions, T4’s digital transformation is changing the game for airport terminal operations, elevating the passenger experience and positioning the terminal for future demands.

To support the transformation of T4, Azinq’s Airport Hive uses modern technology like microservices, real-time event streaming, and REST APIs that enable other systems to connect and share data with the airport effortlessly. Unlike traditional AODB systems, Airport Hive enables the airport to rapidly innovate with full access to all their data including full auditing and system monitoring information. This modern approach provides near zero downtime upgrades and enables JFK T4 to respond faster, innovate quicker, and continually stay at the forefront of aviation technology.

Chris Taylor, Co-CEO and Founder of Azinq, said: “It’s an incredible achievement to work in partnership with Copenhagen Optimization to fulfil an AODB and billing replacement to JFK International Airport using our Airport Hive suite. This fully cloud based solution will accelerate JFK’s innovation, so it’s fantastic to play a key part in the airport’s continued development.

“It brings us great pride to elevate the quality and scale of services for a world-renowned aviation powerhouse like JFK, where we’re leading on airport operations, optimisation, and data sharing to transform the future of JFK Airport’s AODB.

“We look forward to continuing to showcase Airport Hive on the world stage from our base here at Sci-Tech Daresbury.”

John Leake, Business Growth Director at Sci-Tech Daresbury, said: “Azinq has continued to build impressive momentum since joining our campus, quickly establishing itself as a key member of our community and another example of the high-growth businesses that are successfully scaling at Sci-Tech Daresbury. This exciting new partnership with JFK International Airport is testament to the global reach and real-world impact of the groundbreaking technologies emerging from Sci-Tech Daresbury. We very much look forward to observing Azinq’s continued growth and success.”