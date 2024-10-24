North West care provider shortlisted for Employer of the Year award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading social care charity, Community Integrated Care, has been shortlisted for the prestigious ‘Care Employer’ award at the 2024 Great North West Care Awards.

The awards ceremony, celebrating the best in the sector, will take place on Saturday 9th November at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester. The charity is also nominated in three additional categories, demonstrating its remarkable impact on both colleagues and the people it supports.

The ‘Care Employer’ award recognises organisations that place a strong focus on supporting and developing their workforce while delivering outstanding care. Over the past year, Community Integrated Care has made significant strides in enhancing its services and championing its employees, driven by its Best Lives Possible strategy.

Among the charity’s achievements in the last 12 months are:

Pioneering digital innovations to enhance the lives of colleagues and the people they support.Investing over £5 million in colleague pay, alongside providing crucial wellbeing and financial support through initiatives like the Wellbeing Fund and partnerships with Everymind at Work and Salary Finance.Participating in 14 national and international events, promoting accessibility, inclusion, and social impact.Establishing life-changing partnerships with organisations such as British Cycling and London Zoo, which offer enriching experiences for the people they support.Strengthening expertise in complex care by creating a dedicated governance group focused on advancing the quality of care for individuals with higher support needs.Samantha Brennan, Managing Director for the North West at Community Integrated Care, said:

“Being shortlisted for the Care Employer award is an incredible honour and a powerful reflection of our unwavering commitment to both our colleagues and the people we support. We are relentless in our pursuit of excellence– whether it’s through investing in our colleagues’ wellbeing, driving forward digital innovations, or forging partnerships that enrich lives. At Community Integrated Care, we don’t just create a place to work; we create a place where people can thrive, grow, and make a real difference.”

She continued:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be nominated in four categories this year. It’s a testament to the passion and dedication of our colleagues, who go above and beyond every day to ensure the people we support lead fulfilling and empowered lives. From delivering transformative experiences for individuals with complex needs to helping people transition from long-term hospital care into vibrant community settings, I couldn’t be prouder of what our team has achieved.”

Community Integrated Care’s Inclusive Volunteering Programme, which provides people with care needs the chance to build their confidence and skills through unique personal development opportunities, is just one example of the charity’s forward-thinking initiatives. The organisation has also been recognised for its commitment to addressing the cost-of-living crisis with a variety of financial and wellbeing resources available to its colleagues.

Community Integrated Care supports people with learning disabilities, autism, and mental health conditions across the North West and employs over 1,000 dedicated colleagues in the region. The organisation, founded in Halton 36 years ago, is now one of the largest and most successful care providers in the UK.

The Great North West Care Awards celebrate excellence in social care, and the winners will progress to the national finals of the Great British Care Awards in March 2025, where the achievements of social care workers across the UK will be recognised.