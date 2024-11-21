North West charity recognised for outstanding workplace culture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading health and social care charity, Alternative Futures Group (AFG) has been recognised with a prestigious national accreditation for its outstanding workplace culture.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFG has achieved the Great Place To Work® accreditation following responses from over 85% of its colleagues who described their work as “having special meaning, this is not ‘just a job’”, 84% saying “they have good conversations with their manager” and a further 84% reporting that they are offered training and development to further themselves professionally.

This accreditation highlights the North West based charity’s decade long commitment to creating a positive working environment, with response rates in their employee participation rising from just 13% in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The questionnaire, which is anonymous, has a requirement to meet a trust index score of 65% with the leading NW provider of social and healthcare achieving 71%. Comments shared by their colleagues in the questionnaire included:

Long service celebration at Alternative Futures Group

“I love working here, I genuinely cannot think of anything that would make it a better place to work for me.”

“I wouldn’t change anything, it’s a great place to work.”

Christina Valente has worked at Alternative Futures Group for 14 years, and currently supports people with a learning disability in a supported living property in Lancaster.

She said: “When I first started at AFG I thought ‘what a wonderful organisation’. I have worked in other places where you feel like a number rather than a person. It’s not like that here. I feel I have been treated fairly and with respect. I am never afraid to voice my opinion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are kept well informed, so we have everything we need to give the best support to the people we look after. There are online learning resources, policies and procedures in place, and I never feel afraid to ask if I am unsure of something. I can ask anybody for support, from my Team Leader to HR, and know I won’t be looked down on.

“I get a lot of joy from helping the people I support to live a happy life. I’ve never found it difficult; I find it fun. We do all sorts of activities – swimming, cycling, dancing, organising little parties - it is fun. You get such warmth from these people.”

The accreditation follows AFG’s recent pay increase which took their 1,800 support workers to a £12 hourly rate as part of a two-year £7.9 million investment in their workforce.

Kirsty Murphy, CPO and COO for AFG said: “We’ve been on an incredible journey as a health and social care provider. We had an ambition to create a vibrant, diverse and inclusive culture that supports AFG to be a Great Place to Work®.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our people are at the heart of the organisation. Their unwavering dedication, compassion and professionalism enables AFG to deliver personalised support for those that have learning disabilities or a mental health condition that goes beyond and above.

“At AFG, we’re constantly seeking new ways to create better environments and show appreciation for our amazing colleagues. From investing in personal development which leads to career progression to introducing innovative tech, we’re dedicated to supporting our colleagues and will keep this focus at the heart of everything we do.”

For more information on Alternative Futures Group, please visit their website: www.afgroup.org.uk