North West housing development site manager wins quality award
Overseeing work on Persimmon’s Summerhill Park development, Peter Teehan has been awarded a Pride in the Job Quality Award by the National House Building Council (NHBC).
The awards celebrate dedication to producing the highest quality homes, setting a benchmark for exceptional site managers across the housebuilding industry.
Peter, who has been with Persimmon for 6 years, is in charge of the Summerhill Park delivering 433 new homes.
Commenting on his award, Peter said: “I am really proud to have been given this award for all that I have accomplished at Summerhill Park alongside my hard-working team who deserve this award as much as I do.
“It is really important to me that we produce high quality properties, not only for the professional pride we feel in doing a job, but because we want people to love their new homes as soon as they move in.
“So, I want to share this recognition with my fantastic team on the site - this was a team effort and we will continue to bring high standards to every job we undertake.”
Ian Hilliker, Managing Director at Persimmon North West added: “I’m delighted for Peter because I know just how hard he works to lead his team to get great results for homebuyers in their quest for a house they’d love to live in.
“It is because of people like Peter that we have been recognised as a 5-star housebuilder for three years running reflecting the significant improvements made in both build quality and customer care.”
