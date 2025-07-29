North West Imprezas Charity Subaru Owners Club donate £2000 to Chorley's Derian House Children’s Hospice and raise a further £151.73 towards the clubs Marie Curie fundraiser.

On Sunday 27th July 2025, the roads rumbled with the unmistakable sound of 22 roaring Subarus as North West Imprezas Charity Subaru Owners Club took to the streets in a convoy from Bolton to the Game Bird pub in St Helens — all in the name of charity.

At the venue, the club proudly presented a cheque for £2,000 to the incredible team from Derian House Children’s Hospice. A crowd gathered to witness the heartfelt moment, which capped off a day full of horsepower, community spirit, and purpose.

North West Imprezas Club Chairman Harlen said "What an epic day! I would like to say a big thank you to the amazing staff and volunteers at Derian House"

North West Imprezas are now revving up support for Marie Curie. Plans are already in motion for a McRae & Burns Celebration this September, dedicated to raising funds for Andy’s Man Club and spreading the message that #ITSOKAYTOTALK.

Whether you drive a Subaru or just love them, all enthusiasts are welcome to Follow the action on Facebook and TikTok – North West Imprezas

1 . Contributed North West Imprezas Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed North West Imprezas Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed North West Imprezas Photo: Submitted