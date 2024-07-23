North-West legal support firm announces groundbreaking partnership with mental health charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award winning legal networking firm is partnering with a leading mental health charity in the sector.

Liverpool-based National Legal Alliance (NLA) has teamed up with LawCare as part of an on-going commitment to support lawyers with their mental health and promoting awareness of emotional well-being.

The partnership is expected to spawn webinars and events about mental health hosted by both organisations.

Co-Founder and Sales and Marketing Director Mick Eardley shared: “All of the partnerships that we do are aimed to help as many legal professionals as possible.

Sales and Marketing Director Mick Eardley (left) Founder of the NLA Andrew Byrne (right)

“We are constantly refining our services and adding new collaborations to ensure everyone feels valued, included, recognised, and supported.

“LawCare, which has been helping the profession for more than two decades, is widely regarded as the leading mental health charity in the legal sector and we are honoured to be partnered with them.

“Mental health in this industry is a huge reason we do what we do, and this partnership with LawCare is a testament to how far we’ve come as an organisation.”

The NLA was formed in 2020 with the purpose to combat loneliness during the pandemic.

It aims to further support lawyers who are struggling with burnout and mental health challenges.

Since its inception the NLA has expanded to encompass over 50 law firms, actively encouraging its members to step away from their desks and foster connections.

Solicitor and founder of the NLA Andrew Byrne said: “Over the years, the NLA has become a vital resource for lawyers across the country for business networking and promoting mental health awareness.

“The attitude towards mental wellbeing for lawyers is improving compared to how things were when I started practising law almost 30 years ago, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

“LawCare have done some fantastic work over the years, and we look forward to collaborating with them to offer further support to our members around their mental wellbeing.”

The firm will be holding a legal wellbeing forum in Yorkshire on 24th September to push awareness in the legal sector.

Having supported lawyers for over 25 years, LawCare advocate for better mental health practices within legal workplaces and actively lead cultural transformation through education, training, and research.

The charity offers its services via peer support, a helpline, online chat, and email, as well as training on mental wellbeing, management, and supervision.

Elizabeth Rimmer, Chief Executive of LawCare, said: “We are excited about our partnership with the NLA, and hope that it will send a positive message to the community about their commitment to mental health.

“At LawCare, we want to empower collective change across our sector. We want to enable each organisation to make choices every day that support the mental health of their people.