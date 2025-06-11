North West tourist hotspot unveils priorities for £20m seaside regeneration plan

Business owners, politicians, third-sector organisations, charities, council staff, health professionals, and others joined forces to begin crafting a £20 million strategy for a much-loved seaside favourite with visitors from the North West.

The Rhyl Neighbourhood Board hosted its first 'thematic workshop' at the town’s rugby club, bringing together around 40 key stakeholders and community leaders to explore investment opportunities and development goals for the next decade.

In attendance were representatives from the West Rhyl Young People’s Project, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Denbighshire County Council, Clwyd North MP Gill German, Vale of Clwyd MS Gareth Davies, the Citizens Advice Bureau, Willow Collective, DVSC (Denbighshire Voluntary Services Council), Rhyl City Strategy, FSB, North Wales Police, Rhyl History Club, Working Denbighshire, and various retail, hospitality, and housing sector figures.

Discussions focused on four main themes: Regeneration, High Streets and Heritage and Transport; Housing and Safety and Security; Health, Wellbeing and Work Productivity and Skills; and Education, Opportunity and Cohesion.

Nick Bennett from Savills

Led by Savills Director and Strategic Advisor Nick Bennett, the day was designed to identify priorities and opportunities that will underpin the £20 million Our Rhyl/Ein Rhyl regeneration programme, aligned with UK Government objectives around economic growth and long-term sustainability.

“The plan for regeneration is for people of all ages in the town, so it’s important – especially given the population of Rhyl is bucking national trends and rising – that all voices are heard,” said Nick.

“The funding is £20m over 10 years but we hope to leverage more via the public and private sectors, and we ultimately must decide where this investment goes and how it is spent, which is why today is so important.

“Whether the priorities are education and skills, health and wellbeing, housing, the environment, transport, crime prevention or any number of any other themes, we must come up with creative and innovative proposals.

“We have a fantastic cross-section of individuals and organisations here to do that, so I’m excited to see how the next few months unfold.”

Gill German MP echoed this sentiment, stating: “We must make the most of this brilliant town, and to do so the input of everyone here will be vital.”

Gareth Davies MS added: “The funding from UK Government is great but it is important there is a collaborative approach and synergy between stakeholders in the local area. I look forward to these conversations.”

A broad array of proposals and target areas emerged from the session, including the expansion of green spaces, support for small businesses, improved housing, enhanced street safety, and prioritising health “as an outcome for all projects.” Attendees also emphasised making the most of Rhyl’s promenade and “beautiful beach” described as “among the very best in North Wales.”

Nadeem Ahmad, Board member and owner of Jean Emporium, said: “Making a difference for the retail landscape in the high street and town centre is long overdue, we want to improve the visitor experience for residents and tourists. We need to make this work. We need to deliver.”

Simon Jones of the Kite Surf Café Bar added: “I see Rhyl very much as a destination. We get thousands of customers every week in the summer. I have a passion and love for the beach; it is one of the town’s greatest USPs.”

Reflecting on the workshop, Board chair Craig Sparrow described it as a “brilliant first step” towards developing “a proper strategic plan” that could have a lasting positive impact.

“We have had some brilliant ideas that will make a real difference and attract investment, so we can turn that £20m into £40m or more and boost the local economy,” he said.

“This is an area that has so much potential, and that spirit has been captured today.”