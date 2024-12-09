Northstone’s Glisk development crowned highly commended in top property award

Glisk in Ellesmere Port built by homebuilder, Northstone, has been crowned highly commended in the Best Large New Home Development of the year category at this year’s YM Liverpool Property and Business Awards.

The coveted awards recognise excellence and innovation in the region's property sector and Glisk scooped a highly commended award against nine other sites that have also been recognised as setting the bar high in the large residential development scene for new builds.

Joanna Allen, Land and Partnerships Director at Northstone, said: “To have our Glisk development in Ellesmere Port recognised by the YM Liverpool Property and Business Awards in this way is a huge achievement; it shows the value that both our sustainability initiatives and design principles creates, not just to the local community but to housebuilding as a whole.

“We have a clear focus and vision on designing and developing homes that stand true to our business ethos. Glisk is a shining example of this, and one that we’re fiercely proud of. At Glisk, we’ve again considered how we encourage new communities, we’ve introduced what modern luxury living looks like and how every aspect of what we do differentiates and evolves the thinking and perception of new homes that stand out from the crowd for all the right reasons.”

Situated on Jacks Wood Avenue, Glisk comprises 218 homes with a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes which are now sold out. As a true mixed tenure scheme, opportunities to move to Glisk remain an option through Build To Rent homes by Letta or shared ownership through Torus, where a four bed home is available for £85,313 on a 25% shared ownership agreement.

Complete with pedestrian-led streets for safer communities, flexible ground floor layouts and large gardens, each of the properties have been intuitively planned. There is a large central area of open space, a new green spine walk connecting to the existing Jack’s Wood and new pockets of green space along with natural play facilities and improved pedestrian and cycle links for the wider community.

The YM Liverpool Property and Business Awards was a black-tie event, held at Crowne Plaza Liverpool City Centre which celebrated the people and businesses and their successes over the past 12 months

To find out more about Northstone visit www.northstone.co.uk