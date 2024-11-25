Northwich care home set to bring joy of singing to people living with dementia with community-led Dementia Christmas choir

HC-One’s Daneside Mews Care Home Care Home, in Northwich, Cheshire, is set to host their own Community Dementia Christmas Choir Evening on Thursday, December 12, starting at 6pm till 8pm.

The residential dementia care home will be opening their doors to invite in their local community to participate in an uplifting singing session at Daneside Mews. The aim of the event is to bring joy and support to those living with dementia and their families.

Music is therapeutic to those living with dementia as it provides an opportunity to reminisce bringing back memories. It also helps communication, and encourages engagement and interaction, fostering a sense of worth and achievement.

Kali Whitbread, Home Manager at HC-One’s Daneside Mews Care Home, said:

“We are excited to be opening our doors to the local community to welcome them into Daneside Mews Care Home to join in our Community Dementia Christmas Choir event.

“Christmas can be a very special time of year yet can also be a difficult time for others. We hope by welcoming in our local community to Daneside Mews Care Home for our Community Dementia Christmas Choir event to spread joy and cheer. Music can be a powerful tool and have many positive health benefits to those living with dementia.”

Alongside singing Christmas carols, refreshments will be on offer including mulled wine and mince pies. Everyone is welcome to join in the festivities and entry to Daneside Mews Care Home’s Community Dementia Christmas Choir event is free of charge.