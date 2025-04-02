Northwich dancer Ben is a Step Ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An up and coming Northwich dancer with Down Syndrome says he has 'found his purpose' and is now set on a professional career in dance.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-year-old Ben Wilson was named an associate artist at Winsford-based Cheshire Dance in 2023 and has now also won a coveted place on a training programme for d/DEAF, disabled, and neurodivergent dancers with Frontline Dance in Stoke on Trent.

Since starting his training, Ben, who has been dancing since he was 13, has also discovered a talent for choreography. He will premiere his new dance piece, which features himself and three other dancers at Now Northwich Festival in May 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Called Step Ahead, the work is suitable for audiences of all ages and explores themes around friendships and relationships. It features different styles of dance including contemporary and hip hop and even some poetry. The group will perform several times throughout the day at Barons Quay Square

Ben Wilson is forging a career in dance

Ben, who first experienced dance as a young teenager at the Down’s Syndrome Cheshire and Cheshire Dance run DS Dance group in Winsford, is also a football fan and is a regular assistant coach at Egerton Football Club in Knutsford. But he says dance is his first love and hopes to one day run his own dance studio in the local area.

Ben said: "Being a Cheshire Dance associate dancer means so much to me. I get to work with different teachers and dance artists and have time to really develop my career in dance.

"Before this, I didn’t know that I could become a dancer or a choreographer. Cheshire Dance has shown me that this is an option for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dancing makes me feel free and lets me express all kinds of emotions, both good and bad. I love the freedom of it: it’s like a fire inside. It means I can express my emotions and it helps me to deal with things that can be difficult for me.

Ben will premiere his new dance piece at Now Northwich on Saturday 3 May 2025

"I believe that lots of different types of people and bodies can dance, no matter how different they are!"

A local lad through and through, Ben is delighted to be bringing his work to the free Now Northwich festival of dance and street arts on Saturday 3 May 2025.

He said: "My whole life is based around Northwich and so, to be able to present my first dance piece for four dancers at the Festival feels amazing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Thomas, producer, Cheshire Dance, said: "Ben has been working with us as a dance associate for the last two years and is on an incredible dance journey.

Ben, 20, is an up and coming dancer and choreographer from Northwich, who has Down Syndrome

"He is open to trying new things and is very hard working. He is a beautiful mover with a unique style and voice.

"Watching him grow and learn about a dance world that isn’t created for someone with more challenges is an incredible process. He rises to every challenge presented to him and I see great things ahead for him. I believe Ben has a very bright future in dance."

Ben Wilson’s Step Ahead is at Now Northwich on Saturday, May 3. More information at www.nownorthwich.co.uk