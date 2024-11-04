Nouvelle Vague announce 21st Anniversary tour

Nouvelle Vague the renowned bossa nova project founded by Marc Collin, a skilled musician, composer, and producer along with the late Olivier Libaux (Les Objets and Uncovered QOTSA), announce their 2025 worldwide tour to celebrate 21 years since the release of their seminal first album.

Alongside the launch of their new exciting LP featuring some very special guests, to coincide with their 16 live dates opening in Nottingham and closing in Cardiff, with two nights at London’s iconic venue Koko.

The French new wave band have captivated audiences worldwide for over two decades, initially conceived as a one-off tribute to the post-punk genre, reimagined through the lens of bossa nova. Nouvelle Vague's debut album unexpectedly soared to global acclaim, establishing the group as a musical phenomenon.

Nouvelle Vague has cultivated an ever-evolving sound by hosting a rotating cast of talented female ‘guest’ vocalists, including the likes of Camille, Elodie Frege, Melanie Pain, Phoebe Kildeer, alongside American actress, singer, musician Juliette Lewis and actress, model, singer Vanessa Paradis who have both graced the stage, seamlessly made these vintage tunes their own through emotive interpretations and personal flair.

Beyond their work with Nouvelle Vague, these vocalists have gone on to pursue a variety of other creative projects and collaborations. Yet they frequently return to guest with the collective although names for the 21st Anniversary tour will be announced in 2025.

Through this diverse ensemble, Nouvelle Vague has captivated a sound that pays homage to the past while simultaneously pushing it into the present with their genre-blending covers. The band's ability to breathe new life into classic material, combined with the versatility and creativity of its featured vocalists, has solidified Nouvelle Vague's reputation as a truly unique and endlessly compelling musical force.

The group’s first two albums, Nouvelle Vague (2004) and Bande A Part (2006), defined their unique sound with Bossa versions of New Wave Classics.

Their third album, NV3 (2009), featured collaborations with Depeche Mode‘s Martin Gore, Ian McCulloch (Echo and the Bunnymen), Terry Hall (The Specials) and Barry Adamson. Further acclaimed albums were released between 2010-2024.

The current album, inspired by vocalist Alonya's rendition of The Clash's "Should I Stay Or Should I Go," or the drum and bass reworking of The Cure’s “A Forest” must be heard and seen to be believed, continues Nouvelle Vague's tradition of reinventing classics. It amplifies the timeless significance and continued impact of Nouvelle Vague's musical legacy.